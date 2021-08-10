Jackie Chan’s wife spends SGD50K a year on French lingerie

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Former Taiwanese screen goddess Lin Fengjiao loves investing in real estates like her husband Jackie Chan and other property savvy celebrities with deep pockets.

The 68-year-old may have retired from showbiz decades ago, but she still makes headlines once in a while, not just for her relationship with Jackie and son Jaycee but for her spending power too. As the matter of fact, Lin was once described as someone who “buys houses like handkerchiefs”.

However, buildings are not the only things that Lin enjoys buying. It has been reported that she is a huge fan of a particular French lingerie brand called Chantelle. Lin will always visit the store to buy underwear whenever she flies home to Taiwan from Hong Kong to visit family (at least, before the pandemic made travel difficult).

According to 8days.sg, Lin shops at Chantelle twice a year and each time, she spends NT$500,000 (SGD24,000) on underwear, and she pays for it with a black card.

So that means she racks up a NT$1mil (SGD49,000) bill there annually, which has unsurprisingly made Lin into the store’s VIP.

In case you did not know, the things from Chantelle are not super expensive. From the brand’s Taiwan online boutique, it shows that slips cost up to NT$5,980 (SGD291), bras go up to NT$5,080 (SGD247) and the most expensive pair of panties are NTS$3,280 (SGD160).

While it might be a bit out of budget for most people, it is not exactly the exorbitant price tags we were expecting.

So, how did Lin spend so much at Chantelle? A sales clerk allegedly got curious enough to ask Lin, and the former actress said with a laugh that some of them were to be given away as presents.

It was also reported that the former actress loves the brand because of its “elegance” and “simplicity”.

Born April 7, 1954, Chan Kong-sang, who is known professionally as Jackie Chan is a Hong Kong actor, director and martial artist known for his slapstick acrobatic fighting style, comic timing, and innovative stunts, which he typically performs himself.

Chan has been acting since the 60s, performing in more than 150 films. He is one of the most popular action film stars of all time. /TISG

