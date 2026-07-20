2 Singapore ex-Certis auxiliary police officers get 1 week’s jail each for committing vape and contraband cigarettes-related offences

SINGAPORE: Two former Certis auxiliary police officers have each been jailed for a week after one tipped off the other about an ongoing Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe, leading to the disposal of potential evidence.

The pair were the last of 13 former Certis enforcement officers to be sentenced over offences linked to the handling of vapes and contraband cigarettes. The rest received jail terms ranging from 10 days to two years on July 10.

Both men admitted to obstructing the course of justice during CPIB’s investigation into former Certis officers attached to the Health Sciences Authority’s (HSA) Tobacco Regulation Branch, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (July 17).

A warning that should never have happened

Tan Wee Keong, 38, was interviewed by CPIB on July 26, 2022, as part of investigations into the handling of seized e-vaporisers and contraband cigarettes.

Investigators instructed him not to discuss the case with anyone, and Tan agreed.

Days later, he called his former colleague, Reggie Choo Beng Kwang, 33, and revealed he had been questioned. He also told Choo that his name had surfaced during the investigation and advised him to throw away his vape-related items.

Fearing he was also under investigation, Choo disposed of at least one e-vaporiser and three packs of vape pods between July and August 2022. He later deleted a WhatsApp conversation with Tan, which was taken into account during sentencing.

Court found both men obstructed justice

Deputy Public Prosecutor Xavier Tan said jail was appropriate because Tan knowingly ignored CPIB’s instruction to keep the investigation confidential despite being a law enforcement officer.

The prosecution also said Choo intentionally disposed of items that could have been evidence after learning he might be under investigation. Prosecutors sought jail terms of between two and four weeks for both men.

Tan’s lawyer asked for a fine of between S$5,000 and S$7,000, or a jail term of no more than one week. He said his client didn’t misuse his position as a Certis officer and that the effect of his actions was limited.

Representing himself, Choo asked for a fine instead of jail. He told the court he had switched from cigarettes to vapes while trying to quit smoking for the sake of his children’s health and said he now carries responsibility for his family.

Final chapter in the case of 13 former Certis enforcement officers charged

The case closes the sentencing of all 13 former Certis enforcement officers charged earlier this year.

According to an earlier joint announcement by Singapore Customs, CPIB and HSA, the officers faced a range of allegations, including misappropriating seized tobacco products, possessing vapes seized in enforcement cases, receiving stolen goods, and obstructing justice.

For Tan and Choo, the court dealt specifically with attempts to interfere with a criminal investigation. Under Singapore law, intentionally obstructing the course of justice carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Trust in enforcement depends on accountability

Cases involving enforcement officers like this can weaken public confidence in them because those enforcing the law are expected to set the ethical standard for others to follow.

The outcome also shows that interfering with investigations, even without committing the main offence under investigation, can carry criminal consequences. And holding public officers accountable helps maintain public confidence in Singapore’s enforcement system.

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