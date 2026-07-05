Singapore traffic police officer gets 16 months’ jail for misusing government systems to help a friend threaten his ex‑girlfriend, who reported him for unlicensed driving

SINGAPORE: A suspended Singapore traffic police officer has been sentenced to 16 months’ jail after illegally accessing government databases to help a friend identify the person who reported him for driving without a licence. The information was later used to threaten the informant, who turned out to be the man’s former girlfriend.

29-year-old Shivasuria Maniam Kesaval was convicted of four offences under the Computer Misuse Act and one offence under the Official Secrets Act. The court found he had no authority to search confidential Ministry of Home Affairs records for personal reasons.

His friend, 25-year-old Brayden Ong Ying Shan, had been arrested during a traffic police operation in July 2022 for driving without a valid licence. Suspecting his ex-girlfriend had alerted the authorities, Ong turned to Shivasuria, knowing he worked as a traffic police officer, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (July 2).

Misusing government databases for a personal favour

Court proceedings showed Shivasuria searched internal government systems and uncovered details linking Ong’s ex-girlfriend to the original police report.

After learning this, Ong confronted the woman and made death threats, telling her he knew who had informed the police. He also claimed he had a senior traffic police friend who could carry out checks on her family members, according to evidence presented in court.

Investigators later discovered the unauthorised database searches, leading to an internal police investigation. Shivasuria was suspended from duty before being charged.

The court rejected both men’s defence

Both men represented themselves during the trial and denied wrongdoing.

Shivasuria claimed he believed he had permission from a superior to carry out the searches to assist with investigations. Ong maintained he hadn’t intended to frighten his former girlfriend and suggested she wasn’t really fearful because they continued their relationship afterwards.

District Judge Lim Tse Haw rejected both explanations, finding their accounts inconsistent and unreliable. The judge found that Ong had deliberately sought confirmation from his police friend rather than relying on suspicion alone.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin also told the court that both men repeatedly denied responsibility throughout the proceedings and made unsupported allegations against police officers and prosecutors while showing no remorse. He asked the court to sentence Shivasuria to at least 19 months’ jail.

Under the Official Secrets Act, Shivasuria could have faced up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both. A first-time offender convicted of illegally accessing data in a computer system can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Trust in public service depends on the responsible use of power

The Singapore Police Force said it began investigating after establishing Shivasuria’s suspected involvement. He has been interdicted from duty, and internal disciplinary action will follow.

Ong has since absconded after being convicted on multiple charges, including criminal intimidation. A warrant for his arrest was issued in June, with a court review scheduled for July 14.

Public officers are trusted with sensitive information because it serves the public, not personal relationships. Once that trust is abused, the damage can reach far beyond a single database search.