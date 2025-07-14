// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, July 14, 2025
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore buildings
Photo: Freepik/freestockcenter
Business
1 min.Read

IWG-Arup: Hybrid work may slash businesses’ real estate costs by up to 55%

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: As much as hybrid work could improve employee productivity and reduce employee turnover, it could also cut businesses’ real estate costs by up to 55%, Singapore Business Review reported, citing a US-modelled survey by the International Workplace Group (IWG) and global engineering consultancy Arup.

HR Asia reported this could save firms about US$58 billion (S$74 billion) each year by 2030 and up to US$122 billion by 2045.

The IWG Hybrid Working Productivity Report also found that hybrid work could add US$219 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) each year by 2030 and up to US$566 billion by 2045, thanks to increased productivity, lower staff turnover and replacement costs, and portfolio savings.

The report said productivity could rise by 11% as employees benefit from shorter commutes, fewer distractions, and more time focusing on their tasks. It also found that up to 40% of the time spent by workers on commuting was spent doing more work — adding about 170 extra productive hours per employee each year.

See also  'WFH with lower salary is better than WFO with higher salary' — Singaporeans prefer work-from-home or hybrid work for their mental wellbeing

In fact, employees in flexible workspaces were 67% more likely to rate their productivity as “excellent” than those working from home.

At the same time, flexible setups could lower voluntary turnover by as much as 20%, leading to potential yearly savings of US$22 billion in recruitment and training costs by 2030 and up to US$45 billion by 2045. Notably, employees are three times more likely to stay in jobs that offer flexible work options.

Singapore Business Review reported, citing a Knight Frank survey, that 30% of business leaders in the city-state now consider flexible working a key part of their real estate decisions.

Dr Issac Lim, a social scientist and founder of Anthro Insights, said Singapore is “particularly progressive” when it comes to hybrid work. However, he noted that “to unlock true productivity, businesses must be intentional—designing flexible structures around the nature of work, technology, and outcomes.”

In the city-state, Gen Z workers reported higher job satisfaction (77%) and better work-life balance (34%) through hybrid work.

See also  ‘I work in the office most days’: Woman wants to quit 6 months into job after promised hybrid arrangement falls through

In September, a study by IWG and consultancy Development Economics also found that 76% of workers saved money each month by working closer to home. For example, a 27-year-old office worker in Singapore’s Central Business District could save around S$3,900 a year by working closer to home just two days a week. /TISG

Read also: Singapore businesses to receive up to S$100,000 grant in October as they face a new tariff environment; SMEs to get ‘more generous’ support

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Netizens make fun of door that appears to go nowhere at Sengkang void deck

SINGAPORE: A doorway that appears to have no discernible...

Woman gets injured after PMD hit-and-run; has a message for the rider

SINGAPORE: A woman wrote in a popular local Facebook...

Woman warns against new scam involving polyclinic bills

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media in a...

Police investigate after someone else spends S$400+ of family’s SG60 vouchers

SINGAPORE: A man said that a sizable portion of...

Business

Temasek plans $25B investment push in Europe

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings is significantly ramping up its investment...

Lum Chang Creations Catalist listing to raise S$12.3m

SINGAPORE: Property restoration specialist Lum Chang Creations is preparing...

China’s Manus AI shifts global HQ to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm Manus AI has...

‘Why did HR ghost me after my job interview?’ — Jobseeker asks and gets advice from career coach, who also advises HR to stop...

SINGAPORE: You prepped hard. You nailed the interview. You...

Singapore Politics

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

© The Independent Singapore