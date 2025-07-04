‘I’ve been quiet fired from my job, what should I do?’: Singaporean worker asks after being put on no-pay leave

SINGAPORE: We’ve all heard of quiet quitting — disengaging from hustle culture for a more balanced life — but what can we do in cases of quiet firing?

That’s the situation for a local Reddit user, who sought advice from others, being somewhat at a loss about how to move forward.

In a post on Thursday (July 3), u/Educational_Dress692 wrote that they genuinely enjoy working at the ad agency where they’re employed, but the company hasn’t been doing well, and people have been let go.

The post author hasn’t been officially let go, but they’ve “essentially been quiet-fired.”

“I have been asked to take on multiple roles from other coworkers who have been let go, and now I’ve been asked to go on an indefinite no-pay leave.

“I haven’t officially resigned, but it feels like they’re trying to avoid paying severance or making things official while pushing me out the door,” they wrote.

They wondered if they should push back and ask for formal retrenchment with severance, accept the no-pay leave while job-hunting on the side, or resign on their own terms and start fresh.

The post author is also considering negotiating with the company to do remote freelance work during this downtime.

Commenters on the post encouraged u/Educational_Dress692 to keep looking for a new job and even do freelance or gig work if there isn’t a clause in their current contract preventing them from doing so.

“If you aren’t retrenched, then I am guessing the company still wants to retain you but needs to get past cash flow issues. Look for a job in the meantime,” a Reddit user advised.

However, a commenter working in the same industry had this advice to give:

“Hi. Ad person here, so I can give a perspective on industry norms here in SG (esp for the MNC [multinational corporation] networks like WPP).

“Severance is not required by law.

“And severance is typically offered only if you’re officially retrenched, have served at least three years with them, AND if the agency has liquidity.

“Most of the time, ailing agencies can’t even afford to pay out someone’s notice period in lieu of severance.

“You’re better off officially tendering. Find a job while serving notice, and if you want, negotiate a mutual shortening of the notice period to save you pain and save the agency cash.”

“You need to have a direct and open conversation with your manager and HR and do what is best for you, if that means terminating your contract so you can seek other employment or modifying it then so be it, but they can’t expect you to wait around on no pay till they’re ready, chances are, they will never be,” another suggested.

“‘Forced’ no pay leave is worse than being fired. If you resign, at least you are still entitled to being paid for your notice period. Just resign,” a commenter chimed in. /TISG

