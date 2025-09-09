// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
27.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram.com/uae_team_emirates
Sports
2 min.Read

‘It’s unbelievable’—Marc Soler claims Stage 14 victory at Vuelta a España, secures UAE Team Emirates’ seventh win

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Marc Soler exhibited an impressive and bold performance as he finished first at the mountain-top finish of Vuelta a España Stage 14. He was the only rider from the UAE Team Emirates-XRG who was left from a big breakaway. Soler finished 39 seconds ahead of  Jonas Vingegaard from Visma-Lease a Bike, who came in second but remained the overall leader in the multistage race.

With this win, Soler, who is a two-time Tour de France winner, moved up his overall ranking by two more seconds over Almeida. Moreover, this marks UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s seventh win this season. 

It’s unbelievable. I cannot explain, and 50% of the stages we’ve won, that’s amazing,” Soler expressed. 

He added, “I knew the valley road afterwards up to Farrapona was a very hard one; if you get a gap there, then you can keep it. I was worried about the wind, but it turned out OK.” 

Highlights of the race

Stage 14 of this year’s Vuelta a España was another mountain challenge, with two big climbs later at the end of the route. Early in the race, a group of 22 riders broke away, which included Marc Soler and Victor Campenaerts, and they had a lead of almost five minutes from the others. 

See also  Geraint Thomas to bid farewell at the 2025 Tour of Britain, his final home race

UAE Team Emirates-XRG gained control of the race in the first big climb.  On the valley road before the final climb, Soler broke away from the lead group with his teammates controlling the chase behind. With this, he built a lead of over two and a half minutes with 4 km to go. 

Soler stayed on his pace as the route reached the end and clinched his fourth Vuelta stage. Vingegaard closely placed second, and Hindley placed third. 

Here is the final ranking after the Stage 14 race:

1. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in 03:48:22

  1. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +39s
  2. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +39s
  3. Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) +43s
  4. Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +48s
  5. Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +53s
  6. Matthew Riccitello (Israel-Premier Tech) 
  7. Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) 
  8. Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) at the same time
  9. Finlay Pickering (Bahrain Victorious) +1:25

Here are the overall rankings after the Stage 14 race:

  1. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) in 53:29:49
  2. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +48s
  3. Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) +2:38
  4. Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) +3:10
  5. Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +3:30
  6. Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +4:21
  7. Matthew Riccitello (Israel-Premier Tech) +4:53
  8. Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) +5:46
  9. Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) +6:33
  10. Matteo Jorgensen (Visma-Lease a Bike) +8:52

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow met with 3 counterparts in India; says SG is small & needs only 1

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow accompanied Prime Minister...

Singaporean calls MRT reliability measurements ‘a big joke’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform...

MRT reliability has declined to its lowest level since 2020, new LTA figures reveal

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s MRT network has suffered its sharpest drop...

50-year-old man found dead at foot of Dawson Road block, marking the third such incident in less than one year

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man was found dead at Block...

Business

Singapore’s big workforce shift: AI and the JSSEZ are redrawing the map

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Johor-Singapore Special...

‘I want a Filipino nurse!’ — Patients worldwide praise the Philippines’ ‘kapwa care’ from nurses who treat everyone as their own family

PHILIPPINES: When you're lying on a hospital bed, scared,...

CLAR partners with The Work Project to bring new flexible workspaces to 1A Science Park Drive

SINGAPORE: CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) announced that Sprint Plot...

Great Eastern names former MAS deputy Khoo Cheng Hoe Andrew as non-executive and non-independent director

SINGAPORE: Khoo Cheng Hoe Andrew, 62, has been appointed...

Singapore Politics

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

© The Independent Singapore

// //