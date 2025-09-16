‘It’s truly disgusting’ — Residents complain that garbage dumps full of cardboard at wet markets create ‘a feast’ for crows

SINGAPORE: Residents of Ang Mo Kio have recently complained about the garbage dumps near the wet market and food centres in the area. Located at Block 628, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, these dumps are usually filled with cardboard and cartons and have been attracting dozens of scavenging crows. People are worried that this would eventually become a hygiene and safety hazard.

A 40-year-old man said he lives in a nearby HDB flat and often passes the garbage dumps. Every morning, he sees loads of garbage there, and there are times when crows appear to look for food.

“The cardboard boxes are probably discarded by nearby businesses and vendors. Sometimes, for convenience’s sake, they don’t even open the rubbish bins and just toss them on the ground,” the man explained.

He added, “Gradually, they create a massive pile of cardboard. Add to that the food scraps nearby, and a flock of crows gathers to feast. It’s truly disgusting.”

The man said this has been going on for over a year, but it got worse last month. He said there were originally 10 trash cans in the area, but now there are only four or five left, and more and more garbage is piled up.

When the reporters visited the place, they saw the cardboard boxes and cartons, but only a few crows were in the area, as it was a rainy day.

A spokesman for the Ang Mo Kio Town Council stated that the authorities were aware of the birds and were working with the National Parks Board for a solution.

It was also stated that the Block 628 Market and Food Centre would be renovated from Sep 22 to Dec 15. The renovation will include installing facilities such as spikes and nets to keep out birds. This is expected to improve the cleanliness of the overall surroundings for the residents and vendors.

