Revenge of the crows: Residents attacked after nests removed

SINGAPORE: Crows have been attacking residents daily in one corner of Singapore. The residents suspect the birds are retaliating after their nests were removed.

A local news outlet received complaints from several residents that crows were on the warpath in Tampines Street 42 and Street 43. People living in the area and passers-by have been attacked by the crows using their sharp claws and beaks.

A 42-year-old resident living in Block 443, Street 43, was one of the victims. She said she was on her way home at around 7 p.m. when she was spotted by a crow on a tree. As she was about to cross the street, the crows attacked her. One clawed at her head, while another one pecked at her shoulder. Hurting badly, she immediately took out her phone to call her daughter, advising her to take a different route. When she reached her house, she found several lumps on her head and blood.

After the incident, she said, “I was so frightened and shocked that I screamed and ran across the street. Luckily, the crow didn’t chase me.”

A reporter visited the area and found the residents were fully aware of the situation. It was observed that there were two crows on the branches of a tree, which they deemed their territory. Whenever someone passed by it, the crows would make noises and stare, as if protecting something they owned.

A 70-year-old resident was also attacked. He shared: “The crow suddenly flew over from behind, attacked me, and then flew away immediately. I couldn’t react at all.” He had a wound at least 8cm long on his forehead. Fortunately, it was not infected.

Removal of the nest

Another resident, 65 years old, told the reporters that this problem had been going on for months now. He also saw a 10-cm-long bird’s nest, which he believed was built by a crow. The nest was removed, and there were several birds’ eggs in it. When the workers were removing the nest, two crows were circling the area nearby. After the nest was removed, residents were attacked the same night.

“I heard that crows have good memories. Maybe their nests were demolished, so they deliberately took revenge on passers-by,” the resident declared.

When the reporter visited the area, more than 10 residents had been attacked by the crows. The residents now hope that authorities will take appropriate action to solve this growing problem.