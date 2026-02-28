‘It’s tough to fit in’ — SG worker opens up about feeling isolated at work because of language barrier

SINGAPORE: It’s not a great feeling when you’re at work, and the people around you switch to a language you don’t understand. You’re sitting there, smiling along, nodding at the right moments, but honestly, you’ve got no clue what’s being said.

One Singaporean worker has opened up about going through this at her own workplace. Most of her colleagues speak Mandarin during conversations, meetings, and even casual chats at their desks. While they’re laughing and bonding, she often finds herself quietly sitting there, trying to piece things together from tone and body language.

“I feel like I am always on the outside looking in, even though I try to join in when I can,” she said

“I don’t want to complain or make excuses, but it is tough to fit in when I can’t fully participate in the conversations happening around me. I wonder if time and effort will help me fit in or if this is something I will always be struggling with.”

In a multicultural place like Singapore, this situation isn’t unusual. Offices are made up of people from different backgrounds, and it’s normal to hear different languages being spoken.

Still, when English is meant to be the common working language but isn’t consistently used, it can create a gap. If you don’t speak Mandarin well, it’s easy to feel like you’re constantly playing catch-up.

Over time, that feeling can affect more than just your social life at work. It can chip away at your confidence. You might second-guess yourself more often, and when you don’t feel fully included, it’s harder to show your best self or build strong working relationships.

So what can you actually do if you’re in this position?

Here are some steps you can take, according to career experts:

Open up about your situation

If you feel like the language barrier is causing a rift between you and your colleagues, consider bringing it up in a simple, friendly way. It doesn’t need to be a serious sit-down meeting. Even a casual one-on-one chat can help clear the air.

Let them know how you’ve been feeling. You can say that when conversations switch to their native language, you sometimes feel left out or unsure of what’s going on. Chances are, they may not even realise it’s affecting you.

You can also take this opportunity to ask for clarification on any work-related matters that were previously discussed in a language you couldn’t follow.

Give them some freedom

Of course, when you’re asking them to switch to English, make it clear that you’re only referring to work-related situations, such as when you guys are in a meeting, discussing ideas and tasks, or speaking to clients.

If they’re chatting in their own language during lunch or a short break, try not to turn it into an issue.

Watch your tone

If you notice them talking in their own language, even after you’ve asked them to switch, just remember they’re probably doing it out of habit or because it feels more comfortable. Don’t take it personally and give them some time to adjust.

Also, when you remind them to speak in English, try to keep your tone polite and friendly instead of angry or accusatory, and think about how you phrase your sentences so it comes across nicely.

Let your supervisor know

If, however, your colleagues continue speaking in their own language and deliberately leave you out of work-related discussions, you may need to escalate the matter to your supervisor or manager.

You don’t have to make it sound like you’re complaining about your colleagues.

Jane Harper from The HR Digest suggests simply informing your supervisor about how the language barrier is affecting your work and your ability to keep up.

