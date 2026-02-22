28 y/o electrical engineer still job hunting after 2 months; others who’ve waited longer urge him not to give up

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old electrical engineer who recently shared that he has been unemployed for two months received encouragement from fellow netizens, some of whom said they had faced even longer job searches and urged him not to give up.

In a post on the r/singaporejobs forum on Thursday (Feb 19), the engineer explained that despite submitting multiple applications through platforms such as MyCareersFuture, LinkedIn, and Jobseek, he hasn’t received any job offers, let alone interview calls.

He said, “I applied across MPA, LTA, ABB, Seatrium, ST Engineering, and many more, all in electrical or project-related scope work.” He added that he previously worked as a project engineer in the renewable energy sector but had quit to focus on a part-time degree, which he is close to completing.

“Honestly, it’s tough, man. I’m hoping anyone could give me advice or help out if they can. Please help a bro in need.”

“Keep trying. Do side hustles.”

His post quickly drew responses from others who said they had faced similar struggles in the current job market.

One Redditor shared that it took him six months of persistent effort before landing a role.

“I found my job after 6 months of endless applications. 3 interviews. 1 job offer. Times are bad now, and just keep doing what you’re doing.”

Another said, “Just started a new job a month ago; it took me a year to find it. 412 applications, 76 interviews, and 3 offers (all within 1 week; the universe has a weird way of working out, haha).”

“The job market’s in a terrible state, so take care of your physical and mental health, don’t be afraid to network and connect with others, and most importantly, keep your spirits up and don’t give up! It won’t be a linear progression. Some periods you’ll get no responses, and some you’ll get more. Keep going, you got this!”

A third commenter revealed that he has been jobless for more than nine months and is still searching. “Don’t give up. It’s not about you. It is the market,” he said.

A fourth shared, “I was in middle management. Out of a job for 1 year and 9 months. Did side gigs whilst applying for jobs. Keep trying. Do side hustles to keep money coming in and keep yourself mentally active.”

A fifth advised, “Renewables industry? This industry is booming! Try to look at the companies operating in this area. Think solar, wind, and electrification.”

“Off the top of my head, I can already think of EDF, Envision, and ENGIE, and I didn’t see you mentioning these companies. And your scope can be widened. Don’t just look at project roles. Can look at operational or commercial roles in these companies.”

In other news, a woman’s Valentine’s Day took an unexpected turn after her longtime male best friend confessed that he had been in love with her for years, leaving her torn between guilt, confusion, and the fear of losing one of the most important people in her life.

Posting on the r/SingaporeRaw forum, she shared that they have been extremely close since secondary school and have supported each other through relationships, breakups, and major life milestones.

Read more: Longtime friend confesses feelings on Valentine’s Day, leaving a woman in emotional limbo