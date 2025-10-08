‘It’s still dangerous’ — a PVC pipe falls from rooftop in Ang Mo Kio due to thunderstorm, scattering debris and posing risk to shops and residents

SINGAPORE: Debris was scattered near a row of shops when a large PVC pipe fell from the rooftop of Block 534 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. The debris posed a risk to nearby residents, which prompted a resident to report the incident to the authorities.

A concerned resident alerted Stomp about the incident and reported that the fragments of the pipe were spread out across the walkway in front of a shop named High Class Diva. The resident said he had already informed the town council, and he just wanted to alert the public and caution those living in the area to be extra careful because it is still dangerous, with debris everywhere.

The Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) confirmed the incident and explained that the incident was probably caused by a thunderstorm that hit the area on Oct 2. A spokesperson for the council said that after learning about the incident, the AMKTC conducted a site inspection. The spokesperson added that the rooftop pipes have been checked and secured for the safety of the people.

Struck by falling objects as a hazard

Struck by falling objects (SBFO) is a common danger in many places. Something falling from a height, such as the PVC pipe that fell from the rooftop in Ang Mo Kio, can be a deadly hazard. A person hit by falling objects can suffer serious and deadly injuries, especially to the head.

To prevent such accidents, the following precautions should be taken.

Secure items to keep them in place so it would not fall.

Install catch platforms below work areas to catch any fallen materials or tools.

Ensure that all the things that were loaded are stable and secured before lifting or transferring to another place.

Install overhead protection structures to protect people.

Mark all the areas where there is a risk of being struck by falling objects.

Wear suitable PPE such as a safety helmet and safety shoes in the workplace if needed.