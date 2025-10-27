‘It’s not the job of Singaporeans to stop speaking Singlish so foreigners can understand’

SINGAPORE: Canadian content creator Chris Zou, known for his humorous videos on social media, deadpanned in a recent video that “If facts over feelings were a country, it would 100 per cent be Singapore.”

Mr Zou gained popularity in 2023 because of his videos during SydneyWorldPride, to the point of becoming a meme. He’s been on a tour across Asia and has documented his observations on his accounts.

On Oct 23, he posted a video on his thoughts covering Singaporean pragmatism that has gone viral, getting over 400,000 views and hundreds of comments.

“That country runs off of pragmatism. The people are pragmatic. Their policies are pragmatic. Even their local dialect of English, Singlish, is pragmatic, but there are times when they’re so pragmatic that I’m like, ‘You know, people have feelings, right? I have a PhD in psychology, and I can assure you that everyone has feelings, even Singaporeans. They have a lot of them, actually,” he said.

He recalled a time when the use of Singlish was discouraged in more professional settings, saying he understood “the pragmatics of it.” However, he asked, “What is Singapore without Singlish?”

“What kind of a country tries to push out their national language?” he added, underlining that contrary to how some may feel, “Singlish IS proper English,” in the same way that Australian English is proper English.

Mr Zou added that he doesn’t think that Singaporeans need to code-switch for foreigners when they’re in Singapore.

“It’s really not your job to accommodate foreigners. It’s the job of foreigners like me to learn, okay? Like you guys can keep speaking Singlish, and I will try my best to learn,” he emphasised, giving an example of his best Singlish, which included, “Can is can!”

He went on to talk about what he perceived to be another aspect of Singapore’s pragmatism, which is the death penalty. In 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that 77.4 per cent of Singaporeans support capital punishment for serious crimes such as murder and drug trafficking, an increase from 73.7 per cent in 2021.

In Mr Zou’s opinion, “Singapore almost carries it proudly as their, like, national identity. It’s kind of hard to argue about this because why does it matter to you if you don’t break the law, right? But what about, like, humanity? But how do you explain humanity to a group of people who don’t care about feelings?” /TISG

Read also: TikToker agrees that ‘Singlish is our first language