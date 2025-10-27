// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, October 27, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
TikTok screengrab/ storiesofcz
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘It’s not the job of Singaporeans to stop speaking Singlish so foreigners can understand’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Canadian content creator Chris Zou, known for his humorous videos on social media, deadpanned in a recent video that “If facts over feelings were a country, it would 100 per cent be Singapore.”

Mr Zou gained popularity in 2023 because of his videos during SydneyWorldPride, to the point of becoming a meme. He’s been on a tour across Asia and has documented his observations on his accounts.

On Oct 23, he posted a video on his thoughts covering Singaporean pragmatism that has gone viral, getting over 400,000 views and hundreds of comments.

“That country runs off of pragmatism. The people are pragmatic. Their policies are pragmatic. Even their local dialect of English, Singlish, is pragmatic, but there are times when they’re so pragmatic that I’m like, ‘You know, people have feelings, right? I have a PhD in psychology, and I can assure you that everyone has feelings, even Singaporeans. They have a lot of them, actually,” he said.

@storiesofcz

facts >>> feelings #singapore

♬ original sound – Chris Zou

He recalled a time when the use of Singlish was discouraged in more professional settings, saying he understood “the pragmatics of it.” However, he asked, “What is Singapore without Singlish?”

“What kind of a country tries to push out their national language?” he added, underlining that contrary to how some may feel, “Singlish IS proper English,” in the same way that Australian English is proper English.

Mr Zou added that he doesn’t think that Singaporeans need to code-switch for foreigners when they’re in Singapore.

“It’s really not your job to accommodate foreigners. It’s the job of foreigners like me to learn, okay? Like you guys can keep speaking Singlish, and I will try my best to learn,” he emphasised, giving an example of his best Singlish, which included, “Can is can!”

He went on to talk about what he perceived to be another aspect of Singapore’s pragmatism, which is the death penalty. In 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that 77.4 per cent of Singaporeans support capital punishment for serious crimes such as murder and drug trafficking, an increase from 73.7 per cent in 2021.

In Mr Zou’s opinion, “Singapore almost carries it proudly as their, like, national identity. It’s kind of hard to argue about this because why does it matter to you if you don’t break the law, right? But what about, like, humanity? But how do you explain humanity to a group of people who don’t care about feelings?” /TISG

Read also: TikToker agrees that ‘Singlish is our first language

See also  Children spotted playing 'Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light in Sembawang
- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Commuter threatens to complain to LTA against bus driver for waiting at an empty bus stop, netizens express mixed reactions

SINGAPORE: A commuter posted a video of himself confronting...

Police: Errant foreign motorists may be denied entry into SG

SINGAPORE: After enforcement operations were carried out by the...

Several students on bikes were nearly hit by a falling tree on a rainy night

SINGAPORE: A big tree uprooted by strong winds and...

Victim loses over S$1.1 million to scammers impersonating MAS officials

SINGAPORE: A man in Singapore lost more than S$1.1...

Business

Singapore Politics

SDP chief Chee Soon Juan invited to speak in London and Oxford in November

SINGAPORE: In a video posted on social media on...

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

© The Independent Singapore

// //