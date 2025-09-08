TikToker agrees that ‘Singlish is our first language’

SINGAPORE: A half-Singaporean, half-ang moh TikTok user identified the three most common mistakes Singaporeans make in English and agreed with a commenter who had said that “Singlish is our first language.”

The account holder, who goes by @sgproverbs on both TikTok and YouTube, responded in a video to a commenter who had pointed out that while some in Singapore may claim English as their first language, “the majority of our population can’t speak proper English.”

Moreover, @user3859201616 added: “Singlish is our first language. If we’re proud to speak it, then be proud to speak it as our first language.”

The post author, who has gained popularity for videos where he makes top three lists, especially about National Service, Singaporeanisms, and the ang moh experience. While his mother is Singaporean, he never really lived in Singapore prior to his enlistment in 2017 and explained in a video from earlier this year that he used to have limited local knowledge.

In that video, he explained that he did not know Malay and Singlish back then but has since come full circle, and in a post from last week, he demonstrated that he’s fluent, however, in Chinese, English, and Singlish.

For him, the three most common mistakes in English in Singapore are: “Last time in NS I sergeant,” “The people is walking,” and “What does it means?” which he jokingly corrected.

However, kidding aside, he added, “But keep up the good Singlish, guys. Everyone likes it.”

“Yeah, Singlish is Singapore’s first language, and it also unites us in many ways,” he added in the caption.

While Singlish may sound cringey to some, Colloquial Singaporean English, which incorporates some elements from Chinese and Malay, certainly has its fans, including New York Times bestselling author Ron Kaufman, who said last year that Singaporeans are “the most efficient on the planet in terms of use of language.”

Mr Kaufman, who has lived in Singapore for almost a decade, told the story of a Singaporean woman who made a pitch in a work meeting.

“And I realised she just distilled the question, ‘So what do you think of what it is that I’ve proposed, and should we be able to proceed?’ with just ‘Can or cannot?’… and a Singaporean recently pointed out that you can make that one-third even more efficient, just by saying, ‘Can or not?’” /TISG

Read also: TikTok model calls out Singlish and academic pressures, yet says she’s ‘still a proud Singaporean’