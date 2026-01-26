‘It’s getting frustrating’: Man lowers salary expectations to S$2.5–S$3k after two years of unemployment

SINGAPORE: After two years of trying and failing to land a job, a 27-year-old Singaporean has reached the point where he is no longer fussed about how much he gets paid.

“I don’t even care if the pay is only S$2,500 to S$3,000,” he said. “I just want to work and get something on my resume.”

Since graduating from university, the man said he has been consistently applying for jobs. In an average month, he manages to secure between one and four interviews.

More often than not, however, most applications receive no response at all.

“I don’t think I’m being picky because I applied for everything related to what I studied,” he said. “It’s getting frustrating, and I get jealous seeing my friends.”

Unfortunately, he is not alone in this situation. Many others are going through the same experience of applying for jobs and hearing nothing back.

In response to the story, a reader of The Independent Singapore shared that they are facing a similar struggle as well.

“I am also jobless and applied for more than 50 applications with no response,” the reader wrote. “It’s not easy. Even if I cut my pay to one-quarter, there are still no offers.”

Impact on mental health

Health experts warn that extended periods of unemployment can take a serious toll on mental well-being because of financial pressure, social isolation, and declining self-confidence.

A study published in Occupational and Environmental Medicine found that prolonged joblessness can lead to depression, anxiety, and psychological distress.

Things you can do while looking for work

To avoid slipping into depression while waiting to hear back from employers, here are some suggestions from Indeed:

Pick up old or new hobbies

Remember the things you stopped doing because school got busy or the stuff you always said you would try “one day”? Now is that day. Whether it’s painting, stand-up comedy, acting, cooking, gardening, or playing a sport, give it a go.

You might stumble into a new passion, or at the very least find a relaxing way to unwind outside of job hunting.

Write things out

If your thoughts tend to spiral at night, journaling might be good for you. It can help you process your feelings, understand yourself better, and even improve how you express your thoughts.

Stretch those muscles

This is a good time to try a new workout or finally commit to a routine you can actually stick to. Join a class, experiment with something unfamiliar, or just move your body more regularly. It’s a great way to clear your head.

Learn a new skill

You can also use your free time to develop a new, valuable skill that can potentially give you an edge in the competitive job market.

Finally tackle your to-do list

Take a look around your home. Maybe it’s time to clean out your closet, redecorate a room, organise your files, or work on that long-ignored project.

Finishing small tasks can bring a surprising sense of accomplishment and help you feel more focused.

Give back to the community

Volunteering is another meaningful way to spend your time.

Helping out at schools, nursing homes, shelters, food pantries, or community centres allows you to support others while staying engaged and connected during unemployment.

Do workshops

Look for workshops or short courses in things that genuinely interest you. For example, if writing sounds fun, you could try a beginner’s creative writing class.

It’s a nice way to learn something new, meet people who share your interests, and maybe even get a fresh perspective on things.

Travel if you can

If you have the time and budget, consider visiting a place you’ve never been before.

Travelling can be a great way to experience new cultures, meet new people, and, in true Eat, Pray, Love fashion, indulge in a little self-discovery along the way.

Learn a new language

This is also a good chance to brush up on your Mandarin or try learning a completely new language that can possibly improve your chances of landing a job.

Return to school

If, during your unemployment, you realise you want to explore a different career path, going back to school is always an option.

You could also look into advanced programs like a master’s, specialist, or even a doctoral degree if you want to take things further.

