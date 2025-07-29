‘It’s dreadfully long’ — Fresh grad struggles with 9-to-6:30 job, considers quitting

SINGAPORE: “It’s dreadfully long.” This was how one local, who recently landed his first full-time job in Singapore, described his working hours.

In a post on the r/SGexams forum on Monday (Jul 28), the local, who graduated from the National University of Singapore, confessed that he’s having a particularly hard time adjusting to working life because of the long hours he is required to put in.

He said that at his workplace, employees are obligated to work from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

He then compared this to the hours he spent in school. “When I was studying, even in JC or secondary school, the hours were shorter, and I would be home by 3 p.m.,” he wrote.

He added that chronic fatigue syndrome has made it even harder for him to cope with the demands of full-time work.

“I sleep early every day and have 7/8 hours of sleep, but am still really tired. I can barely stay awake in the morning and afternoon and sometimes doze off even though I’m technically not allowed to doze off at work,” he said.

“I am considering quitting my work due to an inability to last through full days of work without being really tired.”

Wondering if he’s making the right decision, he asked fellow users, “Should I quit work? Why are working hours longer than the hours spent in school? Any advice?”

“If it gets too much, find another job with better working hours.”

In the comments, several Singaporean Redditors criticised the fresh grad for complaining about the working hours.

One Redditor told him, “This isn’t tough. It’s normal, and it is honestly easier than most of us who have 10- to 12-hr work days. Half of us got study loans to pay off. Another half maybe have home mortgages. Not everyone has the privilege of quitting a job. Especially in this economy.

[But] if you want a more emphatic answer, take part-time jobs first. Shorter hours. Decent pay. Then slowly build your stamina.”

Another commented, “Bro, welcome to adulthood.”

A third wrote, “Yes, please quit work and leave the opening for someone that wants it more. Unfortunately, for some of us, we don’t have the luxury of quitting work because we actually have responsibilities and bills to pay.”

Still, despite all the negative remarks, there were others who responded with empathy and encouraged the new graduate to prioritise his health above all else.

One said, “If you feel that there is no more merit to staying in your current job, you should quit. Lack of sleep is dangerous and bad for the body. If you do want to stay though, maybe you can negotiate work hours with your boss.”

Another added, “Your chronic fatigue syndrome seems to really affect you on this. If it gets too much, find another job with better working hours. Ultimately, only you can take care of your health, physical and mental.”

