// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
32.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/snowing (for illustration purposes only)
JobsLifestyle
2 min.Read

‘It’s dreadfully long’ — Fresh grad struggles with 9-to-6:30 job, considers quitting

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: “It’s dreadfully long.” This was how one local, who recently landed his first full-time job in Singapore, described his working hours.

In a post on the r/SGexams forum on Monday (Jul 28), the local, who graduated from the National University of Singapore, confessed that he’s having a particularly hard time adjusting to working life because of the long hours he is required to put in.

He said that at his workplace, employees are obligated to work from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

He then compared this to the hours he spent in school. “When I was studying, even in JC or secondary school, the hours were shorter, and I would be home by 3 p.m.,” he wrote.

He added that chronic fatigue syndrome has made it even harder for him to cope with the demands of full-time work.

“I sleep early every day and have 7/8 hours of sleep, but am still really tired. I can barely stay awake in the morning and afternoon and sometimes doze off even though I’m technically not allowed to doze off at work,” he said.

See also  Alibaba-owned e-commerce firm Daraz appoints Rakhil Fernando as MD for Sri Lanka

“I am considering quitting my work due to an inability to last through full days of work without being really tired.”

Wondering if he’s making the right decision, he asked fellow users, “Should I quit work? Why are working hours longer than the hours spent in school? Any advice?”

“If it gets too much, find another job with better working hours.”

In the comments, several Singaporean Redditors criticised the fresh grad for complaining about the working hours.

One Redditor told him, “This isn’t tough. It’s normal, and it is honestly easier than most of us who have 10- to 12-hr work days. Half of us got study loans to pay off. Another half maybe have home mortgages. Not everyone has the privilege of quitting a job. Especially in this economy.

[But] if you want a more emphatic answer, take part-time jobs first. Shorter hours. Decent pay. Then slowly build your stamina.”

Another commented, “Bro, welcome to adulthood.”

See also  Creative cooks: Asian street food chefs fight lockdown slowdown

A third wrote, “Yes, please quit work and leave the opening for someone that wants it more. Unfortunately, for some of us, we don’t have the luxury of quitting work because we actually have responsibilities and bills to pay.”

Still, despite all the negative remarks, there were others who responded with empathy and encouraged the new graduate to prioritise his health above all else.

One said, “If you feel that there is no more merit to staying in your current job, you should quit. Lack of sleep is dangerous and bad for the body. If you do want to stay though, maybe you can negotiate work hours with your boss.”

Another added, “Your chronic fatigue syndrome seems to really affect you on this. If it gets too much, find another job with better working hours. Ultimately, only you can take care of your health, physical and mental.”

In other news, a part-time worker has publicly criticised a “drink stall chain” in Singapore for making her and other employees pay for any incorrectly made beverages.

See also  SG worker says they work hard until fall sick; still work from home, OT for free, yet their boss accuses them of taking too many MCs

Posting on the r/SGexams subreddit, the worker wrote that she found the policy both “unnecessary” and “unreasonable,” especially since they are only paid S$9 per hour.

Read more: Drink stall chain allegedly makes staff pay for incorrect orders, says part-time worker

Hot this week

Personal Finance

Long-term care costs in ageing Singapore rise to nearly S$3,000 a month: Singlife

SINGAPORE: Long-term care in Singapore has become increasingly expensive,...
Sports

Singapore’s Matin Ilhan signs with Portugal’s Leixoes SC, eyes SEA Games 2025

SINGAPORE: In an encouraging and positive development for Singapore’s...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Long-term care costs in ageing Singapore rise to nearly S$3,000 a month: Singlife

SINGAPORE: Long-term care in Singapore has become increasingly expensive,...

Maid says, ‘I get irritated when my male employer wears just boxers around me; he should wear proper sleeping clothes or shorts instead’

SINGAPORE: In a refreshingly candid and hilariously uncomfortable post...

Employer discovers maid threw household items out the window, asks if incident can be reported to police

SINGAPORE: An employer was shocked after discovering through CCTV...

Are landlords the cause of our downfall?

SINGAPORE: On the popular Singaporean subreddit r/asksingapore, a user...

Business

Long-term care costs in ageing Singapore rise to nearly S$3,000 a month: Singlife

SINGAPORE: Long-term care in Singapore has become increasingly expensive,...

Johor government official warns businesses could lose licences after alleged ‘Singaporeans only’ car wash turned away local customer

JOHOR BAHRU: On Sunday (July 27), Johor’s housing and...

AI, offshoring reshape Singapore’s financial landscape

SINGAPORE: The shiny towers of Singapore's financial district are...

Silicon Southeast Asia: How Singapore became the region’s startup hatchery

SINGAPORE: A wave of high-growth startups from Thailand and...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore