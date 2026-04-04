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Sunday, April 5, 2026
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Jobs
1 min.Read

‘It’s wearing me down’: IT professional forced into ride-hailing after job search fails

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: After months of searching for work with no luck, a Singaporean IT professional has turned to ride-hailing platforms like Grab and Gojek just to keep the bills paid.

In a social media post, he explained that even with skills in Python and software development, the job market has completely shut him out. He has tried everything, including networking on LinkedIn, reaching out to old contacts, attending career fairs, and working closely with a career coach. Despite all of that, nothing has worked.

 “I’ve sent out over 80 applications—nothing back so far. Even for intern roles where I’d work for next to nothing, there’s no response either,” he wrote. “I’m still talking to my career coach, but he kept saying to wait it out and that my resume looks good.”

Without a steady paycheck, he is facing growing financial pressure. He said he has outstanding loans to repay and “a car he cannot sell” because the remaining loan is higher than the car’s current value. Each month brings new bills to cover, and there is no safety net to fall back on.

With few options left, he now works 14-hour shifts on ride-hailing platforms. “Honestly, it’s wearing me down,” he admitted. “If anyone has advice or ideas or has been in a similar situation, I’d really appreciate it.”

Singaporeans are turning to gig work

The appeal of gig work is growing among Singaporeans. According to the Ministry of Manpower’s 2025 labour force report, the number of resident platform workers, including ride-hailing and delivery drivers, jumped from 67,200 in 2024 to 71,600 in 2025.

Analysts point out that it is not just desperation driving this shift. Gig work provides flexibility, control over schedules, and the added benefit of receiving payment weekly or even daily, rather than waiting for the monthly payday. Plus, it is easy to get into, which makes it appealing to a whole range of workers.

As for the pay, Singapore Business Review reports that gig workers earn an average of around $14 to $20 an hour. Healthcare roles go from $13 to $22 per hour, while jobs in food, beverage, and hospitality usually pay between $12 and $16.

Read also: ‘3 months became 1 year’: Malaysian earning S$2.4k frustrated as promised salary increment falls through

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