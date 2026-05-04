‘It’s getting frustrating’: Jobseeker says he’ll take S$2.5-S$3k pay just to ‘get something on his resume’

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old Singaporean says he’s now willing to accept a salary between S$2,500 and S$3,000 just to “get something on his resume.” It’s not exactly the dream, but at this point, he just wants to start somewhere.

In a social media post, he shared that he graduated in 2023 and, somehow, is still without a full-time job today, unlike many of his peers who have already moved on and settled into their careers. Watching that happen from the sidelines has not been easy.

“I get jealous seeing my friends,” he admitted. “Is anyone else going through the same thing? Fellow Singaporeans, do you think the job market is pretty bad?”

He was quick to stress that he hasn’t been “picky.” In fact, he said he has been applying to “everything and anything related” to his field of study, casting his net as wide as possible. Unfortunately, nothing has stuck.

“I either get a call and then get ghosted, or I don’t hear back from the company at all,” he said. “I get one to four interviews every month, and it’s getting frustrating.”

Still, despite everything, he said he’s thankful to have some income coming in from helping with the family business and running a small home-based bakery on the side.

Expert says Gen Z applicants need better resumes

The state of the job market for Gen Z has been talked about loads online. Endless articles have been churned out, and there’s a steady stream of job seekers on local forums laying it all bare, admitting just how much the whole ordeal has messed with their mental health.

At the same time, there’s been plenty of chatter about how younger people are quietly abandoning the traditional career path their parents swore by and drifting towards the gig economy instead.

Still, while some have more or less thrown their hands up and resigned themselves to never finding stable work, others are still stubbornly pushing on, CV in hand, hoping for the best.

Which then leaves the slightly exhausting question: how do you actually stand out in all this chaos?

Jeannie Kim, a former vice president of content at Policygenius, digital executive, and journalist, shared in a CNBC article that she’s reviewed over 1,000 resumes. Drawing from that experience, she offered a few practical bits of advice for job seekers trying to make theirs stand out:

Be specific

Instead of just listing tasks or responsibilities from internships, Kim says job seekers should go a step further and include actual results from their work, ideally with numbers.

She encourages them to talk about the “impact” they’ve had in the organisations they’ve worked in.

Tailor your resume

Kim advises job seekers to stop sending the same CV to every job and instead tailor it for each role.

This means tweaking your resume so your skills and experience match what the job is actually looking for.

Be concise

Kim also says it’s important not to go overboard. Jobseekers, she explains, should focus on including only relevant information tied to the role and highlighting “their biggest achievement.”

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