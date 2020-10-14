It has been a year since Sulli’s passing and many are still grieving

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Today marks a year since the passing of beloved former girl group f(x) member Sulli.

On Oct 14 last year, Sulli was found dead in her home in Gyeonggi province due to suicide. She was only 25. Her colleagues and fans grieved as the shocking news spread around the world.

A year later, fans are still missing her as they mark through social media the first anniversary of her passing. Many post comments such as “It’s already one year. Time passes so fast” and “I miss you”.

Sulli made her debut in 2005 as a child actress in a Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) drama. Later, she debuted on the K-pop music industry with the girl group f(x). She received much love and rose to fame through songs such as Pinocchio and Chu.

Recently, her mother opened up about their mother-daughter relationship and her thoughts about Sulli dating Korean hip-hop Dynamic Duo’s Choiza.

In a documentary released by South Korean television broadcaster MBC titled, “Why Were You Uncomfortable With Sulli?”, her mother talks about the singer’s childhood, her casting in Ballad of Seodong, her opinion of Choiza, and her reaction to the news of her daughter passing away.

According to the Soompi website, Sulli’s mother remembers that their bond faced financial challenges when she split from her husband. However, Sulli’s life changed when she was cast in the Ballad of Seodong. She was complimented by the director and this boosted the confidence of the child actress.

Following that, Sulli signed on to be part of SM Entertainment and stayed in a dorm with Girls Generation members Tiffany and Taeyeon. As Sulli’s fame grew, her personal life hit the headlines. In 2015, Sulli started dating Choiza. Despite a 14-year age difference, they dated for two years and seven months.

It was reported that Sulli’s mother disapproved of the relationship and this affected the mother-daughter relationship. “Our whole family was happy before news of Sulli’s relationship broke. Even after seeing photos [of the two], I didn’t believe it,” she said, adding that she called Sulli to confirm the news.

“To suddenly have a boyfriend 14 years older than you means that you move up too many steps without having that middle ground. Everything changes, like how you play, drinking culture, and your conversation patterns,” she said. /TISG

