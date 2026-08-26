Is university life in Singapore fun? Students share their honest experiences

SINGAPORE: Moving to another country to study is truly an exciting chapter of a student’s life. While academic classes can be difficult, students are not transferring to just study, but to experience the culture, explore the city, and try new things.

With this, a netizen curiously asked on Reddit: “How is student life in Singapore?” The netizen further shared that he/she is aspiring to study in Singapore, so he/she wanted to know more about the interests of students, especially their definition of what fun is.

Many students shared their thoughts, opinions, and even their own experiences in the comments section. One commenter admitted that one’s student life depends on the people they hang out with.

“There’s no one set stereotypical uni life in Singapore; it just depends on your clique. Find people who go well with your personality and wants in life, and you should have a fun time in Singapore as a student,” a netizen remarked.

For some, their definition of fun and exciting depends on the personality of the students studying in a specific university—whether they are extroverted or introverted by nature.

Another netizen shared: “In my personal experience, a decent mix of all kinds, but more towards the extroverted kind, at least for my uni… Or maybe there is some bias because the introverts wouldn’t be out and about doing stuff usually.”

The netizen added that people in universities are very much approachable, so people could ask around about exchange groups, or other events that they can join.

One more netizen admitted that he/she is introverted, and it is really exhausting when the culture of the university is extroverted. When asked how he/she is coping, he/she answered: “Simply, I kinda don’t. Honestly quite embarrassing to admit this, but I’m in my 3rd year now, and I still don’t feel like I’ve adapted to uni.”

“It really feels like I have to force myself to talk to people… I guess you just have to get lucky and find the right people,” the netizen concluded.

At the end of the day, there is no right or wrong way of experiencing university life in Singapore. Whether you love going out and exploring, or just prefer quiet spaces, being a student gives you the chance to grow at your own pace, to know more of what you can become, and find the people who will support your growth in and out of the classroom.