‘Is this rude now?’: Young worker puzzled after being criticised over MS Teams replies

SINGAPORE: Ever since remote work became more common, instant messaging platforms like MS Teams have become a major part of workplace communication, but along with the convenience of quick chats and replies, some employees are now wondering if there are also unspoken etiquette rules that need to be followed online.

Recently, a young worker in Singapore took to social media to ask others about workplace etiquette on MS Teams after being criticised over what colleagues described as “rude replies.”

The worker explained that they did not initially realise anything was wrong with the way they responded to messages until they were called out over it.

As an example, they shared this exchange:

CxO: Hi XX, is this thing done yet?

Me: Yeah, it’s done.

According to the worker, they were later told that replying without greeting the sender back came across as impolite.

“Not sure if it’s an MNC thing, C-suite thing, or generational thing, but I got called out for not saying ‘hi’ back in my response,” they wrote.

The worker added that they were not intentionally trying to sound cold or disrespectful.

“I was told it lacks courtesy, but I genuinely just zoomed into the question and didn’t even realise I was doing that until I got called out, but I do say ‘hi’ if I initiate the text first, so it’s really just a responsive tic.”

They also shared that a friend suggested it could be linked to workplace hierarchy or generational expectations, where some bosses may dislike communication styles that feel overly casual or too direct.

On top of that, the worker said they were also told that replying with just a “?” whenever they were confused about something could come across as rude as well.

“I guess I can sort of see why that might be the case,” they admitted, before asking others, “How do y’all text your bosses, MNC or otherwise?”

“I think the bosses won’t like it”

The post quickly drew responses from other Singaporeans, many of whom agreed that replying with only “?” or failing to return a greeting, especially when speaking to senior management, could easily be perceived as impolite in professional settings.

One user wrote, “I agree that texting or replying ‘?’ is rude and lazy. It suggests that you can’t really be bothered to be specific about what is unclear or what you would like to clarify. Which is not the way you want to come off to superiors. They aren’t your friends.”

Another commented, “Text kills tone, but yes, I think the bosses won’t like it. I usually just include their name as a sign of respect, like ‘Hey Bryan, I need help with the…’ or ‘Yes Bryan, done already’ The ‘?’ alone, in my opinion, is a bit rude, la. I don’t think it’s very hard to include a few more words…”

A third added, “Like the others, I would say ‘?’ alone is rude unless you are close with your boss. The hi-bye doesn’t feel as big an issue so long as you get the job done along with relevant queries.”

Still, not everyone felt that failing to reply with “hi” was necessarily disrespectful.

One remarked, “I don’t always say hi back either. I don’t think it’s rude when someone does it to me. What I don’t like is when someone sends a message with just ‘Hi’ or ‘Hi bro’ and then don’t say anything else and just waits for a response.”

Another shared, “I work in a German MNC. I don’t say hi or hello back. Unless the person greets me like ‘Good morning/afternoon,’ then I’ll greet back. To me, Teams is a messaging platform meant to be informal.”

In other news, a 30-year-old woman who is currently supporting her parents has turned to social media for advice after a scam wiped out her entire savings, leaving her in deep financial and emotional distress.

Posting anonymously on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, she shared the full extent of her family’s situation. She explained that she has long been the main source of financial support for her parents, who, according to her, have “very little savings” of their own.

Read more: ‘I’m their CPF and retirement’: Scam wipes out 30-year-old SG woman who is supporting parents