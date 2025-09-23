‘Is there a ghost behind the bus?’—Netizens question why commuters crowd the front while the back remains empty

SINGAPORE: Anyone who’s ever taken a bus in Singapore has probably noticed this. The front of the bus is crammed like sardines, while the back, especially the last row of seats, often looks suspiciously empty. A post in a local Facebook group put it plainly, and with a bit of humour: “Is there a ghost behind the bus? Why is the back of the bus always empty? If this doesn’t change, ten thousand buses would not be enough.”

The tongue-in-cheek remark struck a chord with commuters, sparking a flood of comments on why Singaporeans always seem reluctant to head for the back.

Netizens weigh in

One netizen laughed it off by projecting into the future: “Maybe in the future, RTS will be like this, too.” The point? If this behaviour doesn’t change, even with more trains, buses, or new transport systems, space will still be poorly used.

Another suggested it was more practical than paranormal. “It’s normal since most people want to be close to the bus exit,” they said, adding that the rush to alight plays a huge role in commuters’ decisions to crowd near the doors rather than make the trek to the back.

Others pointed out the quirks of bus design. “If there’s two doors, it would be the middle that would be empty,” wrote one, hinting at how passengers often gravitate to areas nearest the exits and avoid “dead zones” further in. Another chimed in: “It’s too hard to get off the bus if everyone’s squeezed in.” For some, it’s about convenience, not courtesy.

Still, many were quick to note that this isn’t just an occasional sight. “This is way too common and happens often,” one observed, suggesting that crowding at the front has become almost a cultural habit.

Then there are the physical factors. One netizen highlighted the discomfort at the back of the bus: “The back vibrations are more pronounced and uncomfortable.” In fact, many people do get dizzier or experience motion sickness when seated at the rear, which could explain why some commuters avoid it if they can.

Why it matters

While the “ghost” theory is good for a laugh, the reality is less spooky and more practical. This uneven crowding makes buses feel more packed than they really are, leading to frustration, slower boarding and alighting, and even the impression that “ten thousand buses would not be enough”.

In truth, better use of space can make a big difference. If more passengers were willing to move further in, or even brave the dreaded back seats if they can tolerate them, everyone could have a smoother ride.

