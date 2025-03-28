SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (March 26), a Singaporean worker took to the Seedly forum to ask, “Is talking about your financial situation at the office a no-no?”

In her post, she explained that she wanted to hear what others thought because a simple conversation about money she had with a coworker turned into something she didn’t expect.

She said, “I had this chat with a colleague at work about our investment experiences, mainly using Tiger and IBKR for stocks. We were just sharing tips and learning from each other. Next thing I knew, a colleague who loves to gossip started spreading rumours that I’m now some ‘rich person’ or whatever.

“It caught me off guard that such a casual conversation could lead to this. Now, I’m wondering if talking about money at work is really a bad idea?”

She also mentioned that while she occasionally indulges in nice things, her financial situation is far from extraordinary.

Seedly users weigh in on workplace money talk

After sharing her experience, users in the Seedly forum quickly responded, offering their two cents on whether discussing finances at work was a good idea.

One user strongly advised against it, saying, “Generally, do NOT share any financial advice or tools with colleagues. In any case, you should NEVER share your personal life with your colleagues. Colleagues should stay as colleagues. If they become your friend, then you can decide if you want to share more personal matters.”

Another agreed, writing, “Best not in the office as there could be green-eyed monsters around.”

A third commented, “Nothing wrong about sharing investment experiences or tips. The problem is the colleague who loves to gossip. However, it is best not to share about your financial situation like your cashflow, how much you earn, etc”

A fourth stated, “Not all colleagues wish the best for you.”

Oversharing in the workplace

Career experts suggest that you should always be cautious about how much personal information you share at work. It’s great to build good relationships with your coworkers, but there is a fine line between being friendly and oversharing.

Talking too much about your personal struggles, financial situation, or other private matters can sometimes change how people perceive you, and not always in a good way. Even if you are responsible and capable, some might unfairly assume you are unreliable or struggling to handle your job.

That does not mean you need to be cold or distant. Being warm and approachable is still important, but it is best to keep certain details to yourself. The workplace is not always the safest space for personal conversations, especially since gossip can spread quickly.

Moreover, by keeping some things private, you can maintain a solid professional image, avoid unnecessary drama, and ensure that you are seen for your work rather than your personal life.

