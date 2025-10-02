‘Is taking MCs seen as “less masculine” in Singapore?’: Woman notices male colleagues rarely call in sick

SINGAPORE: A woman has begun to wonder if taking medical leave is somehow seen as “less masculine” in Singapore, after noticing that many of her male colleagues and friends hardly ever take one.

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum on Tuesday (Sept 30), the woman shared that although her company frequently encourages staff to take time off for their well-being, many of her male colleagues still refuse to take medical leave.

According to her, most of them would take “a maximum of two days” off when down with flu symptoms, and would often return to the office “still coughing” while carrying on with their usual workload.

She added that some would even “power through work with infections” or simply suggest working from home while sick, rather than resting and recovering properly.

“The company prioritises work-life balance and people are encouraged to take breaks and leaves, which everyone will do for travel or vacation. People go on multiple vacations in a year in my company,” she wrote, adding more context.

“But when it comes to MC? A lot of my male colleagues look at me a bit weirded out or hesitant to take. As a female, I actually don’t know what the issue is. I wonder if many guys feel this way? What’s the perception behind it?” she asked the Reddit community.

“Toxic masculinity is well and alive in SG.”

In the comments, some Singaporean Redditors pushed back against the idea, arguing that it is actually “less masculine” and more irresponsible for someone to show up at work while still unwell. They noted that doing so only increases the risk of spreading the virus to colleagues, disrupts overall productivity, and prolongs the individual’s own recovery.

“What logic is this?! If you’re sick, just take MC! What new toxic masculinity nonsense is this?” one wrote.

Others suggested that the reluctance among her male colleagues might be rooted in past experiences, where they were shamed, side-eyed, or made to feel guilty for taking medical leave, even when it was justified. This, they said, could have reinforced a habit of avoiding MCs to protect themselves from negative perceptions.

Some also speculated that the stigma might have originated from National Service (NS). One commenter noted, “There’s this stigma that taking MC is ‘kenging’ or malingering, probably rooted in NS culture.”

Another shared, “I don’t know about you, but the last time I was with my ex, he was quite mean to me when I was taking MC for my period cramps. He told me how in NS, if people want to take MC for stomachache, the MO will, if I remember correctly, do some digital rectal examination. Toxic masculinity is well and alive in SG.”

Still, a few Redditors argued that it might have nothing to do with toxic masculinity or NS. Instead, they suggested that her male colleagues may simply feel a strong “sense of responsibility” to finish their work or feel “guilty” about leaving colleagues to cover for them.

