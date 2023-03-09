Is Kike Hernandez the perfect Xander Bogaerts shortstop replacement for Boston Red Sox?

Can the Boston Red Sox use Kike Hernandez to replace Xander Bogaerts? It’s unlikely that the utility player will ever have the same level of popularity among the crowd that Bogaerts did. Nevertheless, the Boston front office isn’t really seeking that; instead, they want a shortstop.

Bogaerts left for the San Diego Padres after receiving a higher offer from them than from the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox were left without a shortstop after he inked a contract worth $280 million over 11 years.

The Sox may resort to Kike Hernandez because they didn’t sign one in free agency and don’t have an instant substitute with Trevor Story playing second base while out with an injury. That will be a defensive improvement for several members of the Boston organization.

Alex Cora, manager of the Red Sox, has complete faith in Hernandez, according to Yahoo! Sports: “He’s a good shortstop, man. He’s a good shortstop. I know his goals and I can see it because he is a great defender. It’s a different dynamic in that position for us compared to previous years. The other guy (Bogaerts) is a complete shortstop.”

Further, he said: “Played good defense. Offensively, he’s one of the best in the big leagues. So, all around, he’s one of the top shortstops in the big leagues. But I think defensively, it’s a little bit different with Kike there and he will play a lot there.”

Kike Hernandez asserts he is a superior shortstop versus an outfielder: “I’ve always said I’m an infielder that can play outfield. It’s what comes naturally to me and I think my instincts are way better suited to the infield. Unfortunately, the only position I’ve really gotten to play on a daily basis was center field here.”

He added “I played a lot of second base with the Dodgers, but I didn’t play every day and I still played other positions once in a while. I think that’s why people think that center field might be my best position, but I do believe shortstop could be that, and I’m looking forward to proving it.”

