Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Photo: Vecteezy/wichayada suwanachun (for illustration purposes only)
4 min.Read

‘Is it ok if you work from home, but come to office for meetings?’ — Employer offers solution after her staff says, ‘I’m resigning… I need to take care of my child’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

MALAYSIA: When a dedicated lawyer informed her boss she was resigning to care for her child, she probably expected just a quick handshake and a simple goodbye, but what she didn’t expect was a counteroffer that blew up into a viral masterclass on modern leadership.

Managing partner Ainie Haziqah of Nurainie Haziqah & Co. shared the moment on the Threads social network, and it connected deeply with many netizens. Her post, written in a candid mix of Malay and English, has since clocked 425,000 views and nearly 9,000 likes!

“I have a lawyer working in my office. One day, she came to me and said, ‘I want to resign because I’m moving far away and need to take care of my child,’” Ainie wrote in her post, but she wasn’t ready to let her favourite lawyer go just yet, not without a little creative thinking that was worth giving it a shot, because as Ainie said about her lawyer, “I like her, I like her work. Most importantly, she’s very teachable.”

And so Ainie, being the kind boss she is, politely proposed a flexible work arrangement to her staff: “Is it ok if you WFH (work from home), but come to the office for meetings? Our firm’s meetings are held just once a month, and you just need to attend all the court cases,” was the solution offered after Ainie took some time to think about the best alternative to her lawyer’s resignation.

“I also offered her a little salary increment, fully WFH, and self-development training. After some weeks of thinking about it, she said yes. I’m very thankful for her decision to stay, and the arrangements have been in place for four to five months now. And we worked so naturally best this way,” Ainie said.

“I’m so happy! I’m happy she didn’t have to choose either family or career. I’ve always aspired to this. Women must not be forced to choose between family and career. They must be supported to have both,” Ainie added.

And supported she was, not just by her boss but also by the numerous netizens on Thread! Over 300 comments praised Ainie’s empathy, leadership, and refusal to force a binary decision, as Ainie stated, “Women, when they are given support, they will excel financially, emotionally, and economically for themselves, their families, and even their countries.”

Is it ok if you work from home but come to office for meetings
Photo: Threads screenshot @@ainiehaziqah

In response to Ainie’s post, one commenter wrote: “You’re not a boss but a leader who listens, understands, and supports your staff. If I were your employee, I would be blessed to have someone like you to work with.”

The wave of similar praises and positivity even made its way to LinkedIn when Maylin Nor Adzaman, a Strategic Marketing & Communications Leader, also reshared Ainie’s post, calling it a wake-up call for rigid corporate policies:

“This is what I wish more companies would understand. Not every woman can commit to being in the office from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., five days a week.

Some are caring for young kids, elderly parents, or family members with special needs. WFH or remote work with a laptop lets them attend to the people who need them most, while still delivering excellent work.

I hope more companies are open to this type of arrangement.

Women with family commitments that require them to prioritise their families often thrive at work when given the right opportunity and support, without judgement and prejudice.

They’re usually happier because of the flexibility, less stressed, and more productive because they build their own system to make it work.

If you’re a leader, HR, or business owner, this is the sign to revisit your policies. Ask yourself honestly: Is the ‘must be in office full-time’ rule really about performance, or just habit?”

Is it ok if you work from home but come to office for meetings 2 1
Photo: LinkedIn screenshot/maylinnoradzaman

Ainie’s post wasn’t meant to be a PR stunt. It was a real-life decision that proved flexibility isn’t just possible, it’s powerful! The lawyer in question had served the firm faithfully for two years and earned that trust.

“I didn’t expect this Thread to blow up. My lawyer deserves her WFH privileges. She earned it after a good 2 years of service. Like her, I always need someone passionate and honest in their work,” Ainie concluded her post via the comments section.

This story is more than just a viral inspiration. It’s a gentle call to action. When women are empowered rather than pressured, and leaders listen rather than becoming dictators, everyone benefits, including families, firms, and even nations.

