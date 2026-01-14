‘Is it ok if I get my helper to cut her hair because it’s too long?’ — Maid’s employer asks as she ‘has a child at home, so short hair + tied up is better’

SINGAPORE: A Singapore employer has sparked debate online after asking whether it is acceptable to take her domestic helper for a haircut because her hair is “too long,” citing hygiene concerns at home with a child present.

Posting in the Facebook group Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper, the employer explained her reasoning was “I have a child at home, so short hair + tied up will be better.”

The post drew responses from other employers and helpers, revealing a familiar fault line in Singapore’s domestic work space where household preferences end, and personal autonomy begins.

“Yes, if she agrees, but you cannot force her without proper consent…”

Anticipating criticism, the employer added that the topic had already been discussed earlier with her helper.

“During the interview, I asked if it’s ok if I bring her to cut her hair when it’s long, she agreed and said no problem,” she wrote. Still, she said she was asking again “because I just want to hear from other employers.”

Many commenters agreed that consent was the key issue, not the haircut itself. “Yes, if she agrees, but you cannot force her without proper consent,” one comment read.

Another echoed a similar view, suggesting communication over instruction: “Ask if she wants to cut. Otherwise, you can ask her to tie it up all the time while working.”

The responses made clear that while practical concerns at home are understandable, the helper’s agreement must remain voluntary and ongoing.

“My hair is long, almost below my waistline. My employer never asks me to cut my hair…”

Several commenters, including helpers themselves, pushed back against the idea that long hair is a hygiene problem in the first place.

One helper shared her own experience: “I understand your point, ma’am. My hair is long, almost below my waistline. When I am inside my employer’s house, I always tie it up. My employer never asks me to cut my hair. It’s better to tell your helper the same, ma’am, and to always keep her hair clean.”

Others were more direct in defending bodily autonomy.

“Many women like long hair. This is a personal matter for each individual. Why are you like this? You and your child may like short hair, but you should not force your maid to have a haircut,” one commenter wrote.

They added that practicality already has a solution: “Long hair can be tied up when working.”

The sentiment was that, for many women, hair length is not a minor detail but a personal and cultural expression.

“If she’s reluctant to cut, ask her to use a hair net…”

Beyond the emotional arguments, some commenters focused on simple, workable compromises that did not involve the scissors.

“If she’s reluctant to cut, ask her to use a hair net. Those preparing food in restaurants use that,” one suggestion read.

Others pointed out that tying hair up securely during work hours already meets hygiene expectations in most households.

Personal appearance should not be dictated unless absolutely necessary

The consensus from the comments leaned toward a simple principle: agreement must be genuine, alternatives should be explored, and personal appearance should not be dictated unless absolutely necessary.

What began as a practical question about hair ended up highlighting a larger issue: respect, consent, and the everyday negotiations that define domestic work in Singapore.

