// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, March 7, 2026
26.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
3 min.Read

‘Is it normal in Singapore families to share dishes without serving utensils?’ – Man asks, concerned about falling sick

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: After observing that most families he visited or came across in Singapore do not use “serving utensils” when gathering for meals, a man took to Reddit to ask whether this is actually a social norm in the country.

“It seems that most of the families that I have encountered, be it extended or friends, they seem to just dig into every dish/soup using their own utensils,” he wrote on the r/askSingapore forum on Sunday (Mar 1). 

“Even those who clearly have flu or cough seem to not be mindful about others and do the same, and what’s even more surprising is others don’t seem to be affected as well and just eat normally. Is it normal in Singapore families to share dishes without serving utensils?” 

After attending these gatherings, he said that he and his wife ended up falling sick, even though they are the kind of people who rarely catch the flu or a cold when living on their own.

The man clarified that he has no issue with this practice when it occurs within his own household, as he knows that all his family members are healthy. “I’m just concerned about people who are sick and can’t be bothered. It’s very stressful, and I’ve got no choice but to not eat anymore whatever they have dug into.”

See also  100 years “‘real’ affordable healthcare” has died?

He continued, “Some of my family members are very frail ill elderly who are susceptible to viruses, and if I ever get sick unnecessarily and accidentally pass on to them, especially COVID, the effect is extremely fatal. Doctors have cautioned that it’s crucial that they cannot ever get COVID, because it can be life-threatening for elderly with conditions.”

“It really depends on the family.”

After the post was published, a lively discussion quickly followed, with readers sharing all sorts of experiences. Several people said it is normal in Singaporean households for family members to serve themselves from shared dishes without using serving utensils.

One user explained, “As far as I know, it is quite common for family members to share food this way. Not just here, but in many other Asian family cultures. For example, I’m sure if you watch K-drama you would have seen family members offering food to one another using their own chopsticks to pick up food and placing them on the spoon of another family member.”

See also  Singaporeans blast MOH for "covering up" HIV registry leak for years

Another commented, “Yes, many of my relatives and friends in general do not use serving utensils AT ALL, just dig in with their own utensils in the shared dishes.”

A third wrote, “There are fewer things to wash without serving utensils. That said, we also expect sick people to pre-fill their plates with dishes before starting to eat instead of grabbing dishes while eating.”

A fourth added, “Yeah, very normal. I’ve had dinner with extended family, and despite one of them asking the table of 10 to use the serving spoon, nobody bothered.”

Others, however, said that not all families in Singapore do this. One wrote, “It really depends on the family. My family did use serving spoons growing up. We even had our own soup bowls. It was quite a culture shock when I had dinner at my bf’s (now husband) family the first time. Everyone was drinking from the same large soup bowl and poking chopsticks everywhere. Haha. I got kinda used to it.”

See also  Veteran journalist asserts Bharati Jagdish "deserved to be sacked" for ministerial salaries confusion

In other news, a Singaporean employee took to social media on Monday (Feb 23) to vent his anger after his manager allegedly insulted him for taking medical leave (MC) during his notice period.

In a post on a local forum, the employee said that when he returned to work after being on MC, his manager immediately started tearing into him. He claimed the manager called him “useless,” sarcastically asked if he was “satisfied now,” and accused him of taking MC on purpose, even saying he had “calculated it perfectly.”

Read more: ‘He called me useless’ — SG employee claims manager hurled insults at him for taking MC during notice period

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Singapore government raises retirement and re-employment age again

Starting July 1, 2026, the statutory retirement age will be raised from the current 63 to 64, and the upper limit for re-employment will also be raised from 68 to 69.
Featured News

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore government raises retirement and re-employment age again

Starting July 1, 2026, the statutory retirement age will be raised from the current 63 to 64, and the upper limit for re-employment will also be raised from 68 to 69.

Jamus Lim proposes for underutilised MSCP floors to be used as pickleball courts

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim on Thursday (Mar 5) suggested converting “chronically underutilised” multi-storey car park floors into pickleball courts. He also suggested installing retractable sound ...

Lawrence Wong assures Singaporeans in the Middle East that flights to bring them home are being arranged

'We are arranging a repatriation flight from Oman on 7 March for Singaporeans in the region who have registered for assistance. We are working to mount a second flight after that. In the coming day...

Singapore healthcare is thriving! Top 100 best hospitals have been released, three Singaporean healthcare institutes made the list globally

In the latest global ranking of the top 100 hospitals released by the international medical community, Singapore's medical institutions once again demonstrated their strong capabilities—three hospi...

Business

Ex-manager says ‘AI is just a cover story’ for Amazon layoffs

She noted, sure, AI is a part of it; it accelerates it, but more than anything, it is “a very convenient excuse.”

‘I’m technically leading, but not taken seriously,’ says Gen Z worker

SINGAPORE: A Gen-Z marketing employee recently shared online that she has been feeling brushed aside at work, and she believes her age plays a big part in it. Posting on the r/singaporejobs subre...

‘Say Please First’: Girl’s Response to Seat Request Draws Reactions

SINGAPORE: “Say please first. ” That was the reply a teenage girl gave after an uncle allegedly barked at her to give up her seat on the MRT

‘I feel dejected’: Man in his 40s says ‘poor credit score’ cost him his job and future career opportunities

SINGAPORE: A man in his 40s shared on social media that he feels deeply “dejected” because his poor credit score has not only caused him to lose his job in 2024, but it has also prevented him from ...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

Louis Chua calls for government-subsidised discounts on hawker meals for Singaporeans

Mr Chua called on the Government, and not hawkers themselves, who are already struggling with low margins, to provide discounts for hawker food to Singaporeans based on their CHAS card type, with l...

Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Mr Fadli and his teams have been giving out coupons for Kueh Raya and IFTAR

Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on...

© The Independent Singapore

// //