‘Is it normal for uncles and aunties at work to micromanage me?’ — SG office worker says, ‘I’m told how to work and who I can talk with’

SINGAPORE: Welcome back to one of the wildest Singaporean office jungles—where coffee breaks are non-negotiable, lunchboxes dominate the pantry, and apparently, the uncles and aunties have assumed the unofficial role of Ministry of Micro-Management.

A frustrated local worker took to the Reddit r/sgwork forum to ask a question that many young professionals have only dared whisper at the water cooler: “Is it just me, or is office politics especially intense among the uncles and aunties at work?”

And by “intense,” he means surveillance-level intense: “I feel like everything gets micromanaged, literally, from what I wear (apparently, office attire means no T-shirts) to exactly how I should work, speak, and even who I’m ‘allowed’ to talk to outside the team,” the post read.

The Singaporean likened the environment to one “overly bossy and controlling,” where “there’s a specific way they expect everything to be done.” From clothing choices to communication styles, every move seems scrutinised—not by management, but by the seasoned veterans of the office floor. “Is this actually a normal work culture or a toxic work culture, and I’m just being too sensitive?” he further asked the forum.

The response from the Reddit community was a resounding chorus of “Welcome to the club!”

“Very normal,” one commenter replied. “They’re also kaypoh (that’s busybody in Singlish) and want to be involved in things that don’t concern them,” he added.

However, not everyone saw it as malicious. Some suggested it’s just generational—a cultural relic from a more hierarchical office system of the past. Others blamed boredom: “Give them enough time and no real work to do, and soon, micromanaging becomes their passion project.”

One Singaporean offered a survival tip: “Keep a polite smile, nod a lot, and do your own thing quietly. Out-of-sight, out-of-gossip.”

Whether it’s unsolicited advice about how to format your Excel sheet or side-eye glances for chatting with someone from a different team, the micromanagement isn’t always official—but it’s definitely institutional.

So, is it normal? Well, in some offices in Singapore, it might be, but “normal” doesn’t mean it’s healthy—and younger workers are increasingly pushing back against these silent hierarchies with a new mantra: Respect is something you give and earn—not something to be dictated and micromanaged.

