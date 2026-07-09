Is graduating at the age of 28 too late? Netizens share their thoughts

SINGAPORE: Is there really a deadline for people to start their career journey? Is starting in your late 20s impossible? This is the concern of a netizen who expressed that their education journey is not ideal—at 24, they will enter university in computer engineering and are expecting to graduate at the age of 28.

On Reddit, the netizen expressed that they are worried that, given the job market nowadays, they might have a difficult time landing a job.

“Any advice for me on what to do during my uni days? I’m also planning to bto during my 3rd or last year of uni if possible,” the netizen remarked.

Many netizens shared their thoughts, opinions, and suggestions to help. One commented that they do not have to worry because the world will continue to change in the years to come.

“I graduated around 26-27 (and yes! I used to worry as you do now), in the end it didn’t impact anything and I’m doing ok with my career now,” the netizen claimed.

Similarly, another netizen remarked and suggested, “No one knows about 4 years later. Pay attention to the trends in tech; your answers are there.”

For some, they admitted that no hiring manager is going to reject a good candidate because of their age, and it is the skills and experiences that really matter when applying for a job.

Other netizens also encouraged the netizen to enjoy his/her university life by meeting new people, making genuine friends and connections, and trying new things that would help him/her become a better person in the long run.

“What are you late for? Employers don’t care if you are a couple of years older; they care if you are competent and easy to work with. Remember, the market is always good for high performers,” a comment said.

Another netizen concluded: “At the end of the day, you’re gonna be fine. Regardless of being late to the job market or not, as long as you don’t involve yourself in situations that’re gonna sabotage yourself, you’ll survive. Thriving is another topic, though. All the best!”

At the end of the day, everyone has their own timeline, and no one is ever too late. Most employers care more about what people can offer than their age. While in university, it is important to gain hands-on experience, keep learning about the market trends, and build connections that might help in getting a job in the future. Furthermore, have confidence in yourself—this will truly lead you to success.