International student asks if they should move to Yishun, locals say, ‘It’s not as bad as Florida’

SINGAPORE: After an international student in Singapore asked for advice about whether they should move to Yishun, a lot of locals were quick to share their opinions.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (Oct 7), u/Plastic_Local_2903 wrote that when they told their Singaporean friends that they were planning to move to a unit at Yishun, one of them warned them to be careful, as the area has a “notorious reputation.”

This friend was uncertain, however, as she had only heard rumours about Yishun.

“Should I move there? I’m moving to a unit at Yishun Avenue 9. The apartment that I’m moving to is really to my taste and is really good,” the post author wrote.

The post has since gotten over a hundred comments, with both positive and negative perspectives about Yishun. Additionally, a number of local Reddit users also gave the post author advice and tips for life at Yishun, since they had asked for it.

Of course, there were also comments comparing Yishun to Florida, given the number of interesting and unusual events that have transpired there over the years.

The most upvoted comment was: “It’s a meme. Like Florida, man.”

One wrote that it’s “not as bad as Florida or Geylang,” while another chimed in to say, “Yes, it is like Florida, but in a funny way.”

On the other hand, a commenter wrote, “You’re okay as long as you are not a cat.”

However, some Reddit users offered very helpful advice and said that Yishun Avenue 9 is a good place to live.

“A lot of joke answers here, but from someone who lives in Yishun, I’ll just say straight up that this is no different from any other neighbourhood in Singapore in terms of safety.

“Avenue 9 is a great spot, a couple of bus stops away from Northpoint, and Junction 9 is within walking distance. Also, a couple of bus stops away from Yishun Park hawker centre, which has fantastic food,” a commenter assured the post author.

Another echoed this, but added that “Junction 9… is a hotbed for PMD/PMA activity,” where they “nearly got run over there a few times.”

“In Yishun, the estate looks new and is well-maintained. Yes, there are crazy people, but as someone who moved out of Yishun, they are everywhere. I have never been harassed by crazies or drunkards in Yishun,” added another.

A commenter made almost the same points, writing, “Yishun is fine. Northpoint has a lot of shopping, which can be quite crowded. It’s in the heartland, expect some weird stuff, but nothing any other heartland place in Singapore offers.” /TISG

