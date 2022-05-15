International school students hold boxing match in void deck, flee the scene when police arrive

- Advertisement -

Videos of international school students appearing to hold a boxing match and fleeing the scene upon police arrival are circulating online, sparking mixed reactions among netizens. On Friday (May 13), Facebook user Henry Ng posted footage of the alleged fight among International French School – Singapore students.



“Guys from the school fighting with boxing gloves in public void deck now at Blk 157 Serangoon North Ave 1,” said Mr Ng, noting this was not the first time. “Then running away from the back of the block and car park when police arrive,” he added.

According to the concerned individual, he had “previously informed the school regarding them fighting, littering, smoking and vaping, climbing staircase rooftop, vandalising the walls and even lying down on the floor and kissing in public.”

“Apparently, the school doesn’t want to get involved cos scared of the parents. They claim it may be students from American school.”

Mr Ng added, “should deport these students back to their country instead of letting them be a public nuisance.”

One of the videos showed two students with boxing gloves sparring while other students watched around them.

“No joke, they’ve got a referee as well,” commented Facebook user Paul Benedict.

The students were then spotted leaving the premises in another video.

The post was shared on Complaint Singapore Facebook page, where netizens shared varying opinions on the video, some noting that the school should be properly disciplining the students.

“Send back those troublemakers back to their country; the rest of the students will be much more easy to handle and manage,” added Facebook user Sally Tan.

Meanwhile, others noted that the students were only sparring. “Wah Liao. Sparring also can say as fighting. Come on, get yourself some life. Look at how they spar with rules OK. No legs are used,” said Facebook user Lex Luther Lee.

“Not bad, at least got wear boxing glove and 1v1. (Normally after fight become friend…) Mostly our local schools are 5v1 or 10v1,” noted netizen Andrew Singapore while another said they “are just kids playing around.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to International French School – Singapore for a statement and will update the story accordingly. /TISG

