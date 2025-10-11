// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Facebook / RTS Link JB-SG
Intermittent full road closure at Jalan Salleh, Johor Bahru from Oct 12 for RTS Link works

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

JOHOR BAHRU: Motorists heading through central Johor Bahru should take note: an intermittent full road closure will take place along Jalan Salleh from October 12, 2025, to January 31, 2026, as part of ongoing works for the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project connecting Johor Bahru and Singapore.

According to the project notice, the closures will happen daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., excluding peak hours (9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.).

The closure will last for around three months and 19 days, and is reported to be necessary to help facilitate machinery mobilisation, diaphragm wall construction, and other RTS Link-related works.

During the closure periods, motorists travelling along Jalan Salleh will be required to make a U-turn at Jalan Salleh and Jalan Ungku Aziz. They will have to follow the diversion routes shown on the map provided by the project authorities.

See also  Singaporeans earning S$10K-25K/month are still using public transport to work regardless of whether they own a car or not

Drivers are advised to observe all traffic signs and follow the instructions of on-site traffic controllers during the activation of lane closures to ensure smooth and safe movement through the area.

IMG 0984 1
Photo: Facebook / RTS Link JB-SG

In other news, Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Tuas Checkpoint recently foiled an attempt to smuggle over 4,200 packets of chewing tobacco hidden inside a Malaysia-registered lorry.

The contraband was concealed among consignments declared as mattresses, pillows, and plastic sheet rolls, and a 23-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested in connection with the case.

For more details, you may check the news here: ICA officers foil attempt to smuggle over 4,200 packets of chewing tobacco at Tuas Checkpoint

