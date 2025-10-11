// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Singapore News
ICA officers foil attempt to smuggle over 4,200 packets of chewing tobacco at Tuas Checkpoint

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: On October 2, 2025, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Tuas Checkpoint intercepted a Malaysia-registered lorry carrying more than 4,200 packets of chewing tobacco hidden inside consignments. They were falsely declared as mattresses, polyfoam pillows, and plastic sheet rolls.

The ICA officers have noted irregularities and redirected the vehicle for further checks. The enhanced check led to the arrest of the 23-year-old Malaysian driver. He was then referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

Netizens react

The incident sparked lively discussion online, with many Singaporeans praising ICA’s sharpness and professionalism. “Good job. Be alert all the time. These smugglers are very creative,” wrote one commenter, echoing a widespread sentiment that smugglers are becoming increasingly cunning, and that the vigilance of border officers remains crucial in staying ahead.

Another commenter added, “ICA — All the best to all of you. Well done,” a reflection of how many Singaporeans view the agency not just as an enforcement body but as a key guardian of national security. The steady stream of support also highlights how citizens appreciate the human side of the officers’ work, which includes long hours, repetitive checks, and the constant need to remain observant.

However, not all comments were celebratory. Some took a more empathetic stance toward the driver involved. One netizen remarked, “Sometimes the driver never knows that they bring illegal things. Very sad. Their boss just wants money and uses their workers.”

Comments like these elucidate some of the economic pressures that can lead individuals, especially young or lower-wage drivers, to unknowingly get caught up in illegal trade. Further, it also serves as a reminder that, at the root of everything, this is a complex problem that needs to be addressed with a solution that takes everything into consideration.

Ultimately, enforcement alone may not be enough; awareness and cross-border cooperation, while being aware of the intricacies of such cases, are also vital in tackling such issues at the root.

Amid the serious discussion, a few light-hearted remarks surfaced too. “I feel nervous while crossing customs, even though I don’t do anything illegal. Haha,” one user joked. While humorous, it captures a familiar anxiety many travellers feel about strict border checks, highlighting ICA’s reputation for thoroughness and efficiency.

ICA’s vigilance and public safety

Chewing tobacco remains a prohibited product in Singapore because of the health risks it poses, as well as the regulatory concerns that come with it. This operation at Tuas Checkpoint is yet another reminder of how creative smugglers can be, and how critical ICA’s inspections are in keeping contraband out of Singapore’s streets.

However, beyond the enforcement success, the response on social media shows something deeper: perhaps, people have trust in the system, appreciation for the officers and a growing awareness of the importance of border safety.

