Inspired by TikTok videos, US nationals are moving to Southeast Asia, but not to Singapore

SINGAPORE: With the United States possibly seeing negative net migration for the first time in decades, many US nationals are choosing to relocate to Southeast Asia, particularly to Vietnam and Thailand.

Aspirational relocation videos from Americans who have already made the move are helping drive this trend, according to a report in NPR this week. Lower living costs and a slower pace of life are among the reasons for the move, and many who have settled in Southeast Asia are digital nomads.

Indonesia, especially Bali, has also become a big hub for nomads, and Malaysia, the Philippines, and Cambodia have seen their share of US expats looking for a new home.

Singapore, however, is not.

TikTok trend

The trend has been helped along by social media influencers who are working remotely, many of whom feature lives where they can work anywhere, such as at a beachfront cottage, where they pay much less than what they would have if they stayed home.

“More and more people are working remotely … and trying to find ways to integrate work into their lifestyle,” instead of the other way around, Cornell University associate professor Brooke Erin Duffy told NPR.

Commenting on the piece, a US national who worked in Beijing wrote, “Americans are packing up and heading to Vietnam and Thailand because TikTok keeps showing them a version of life that actually feels livable: rent that doesn’t devour your paycheck, streets where folks actually talk to each other, and days that don’t revolve around grinding just to stay afloat. Remote workers and burnt-out professionals are chasing pho for two bucks and beaches that don’t come with a side of existential dread.”

What about Singapore?

Cheaper living costs, especially for accommodations, plus gorgeous locales, a more relaxing pace of life, plus the ability to legally work remotely are the biggest draws, and are also why the case is not the same in Singapore.

First, unlike Thailand, Singapore does not offer a dedicated digital nomad visa, which makes long-term stays very challenging. Vietnam has a 90-day e-visa, which digital nomads work around by going to a neighbouring country, then coming right back.

Next, the cost of living in Singapore is significantly higher, at as much as 170% more than the global average. In Singapore, they are told to expect to spend around S$4,400 a month, compared to a maximum of S$1,900 in Thailand and S$1,400 in Vietnam.

Instead, Singapore draws highly paid professionals who have corporate roles such as those in finance, tech, and consulting. /TISG

Read also: Singaporean digital nomads choose Japan as their most preferred destination to work