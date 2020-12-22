Indranee Rajah, Amy Khor go around spreading holiday cheer

- Advertisement -

Singapore—With 2020 coming to an end and Christmas just a few days away, several public figures have been spotted out and about spreading holiday cheer, including People’s Action Party Members of Parliament Ms Indranee Rajah and Dr Amy Khor.

The two MPs have also shared their efforts on their social media pages over the past few days.

On Monday (Dec 21), Ms Indranee, MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC since 2001, wrote that she had gone to Tiong Bahru Market the previous day bringing fairy cookies “to spread some Christmas cheer.”

She reminded everyone to make sure to get some rest at this time. “Happy holidays everyone – do remember to take a breather as we come to a close for 2020!”

As for Dr Khor, who has also been an MP since 2001 (Hong Kah GRC and Hong Kah North SMC), she’s been going around with holiday greetings for the past week.

On Dec 18, she met “many familiar residents” at Block 319 in her constituency and was “heartened to see the spirit of neighbourliness in the block, such as residents placing hand sanitizer in the lifts and even a resident putting up a very elaborate and pretty Christmas decoration in the corridor in front of the flat!”

Her next stop a day later was to the less privileged residents of Hong Kah North, where resident volunteers partnered with the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) HKN Branch and Grace Assembly of God Church II to give out bags of goods to over 900 low-income households living in rental blocks.

Dr Khor wrote, “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected low-income households more severely, especially in terms of their jobs and income, and the challenges faced are likely to persist for some time even while the COVID-19 situation has stabilised and we are moving to the Phase 3 reopening.”

She and her team of volunteers also had hairdressers giving free haircuts to around 80 schoolchildren in preparation for the upcoming school term.

“These children also received back-to-school gift packs containing a stationery set, water bottle, face mask and Popular Bookstore vouchers,” the MP added.

Dr Khor made special mention of the new residents from the HKN Bukit Batok West extension who responded to the call for donations, and who ended up meeting their neighbours for the first time.

“We want to engender the spirit of volunteerism among our residents, where the more able reach out and lend a helping hand to the less able in the community. Together, a more caring and compassionate Hong Kah North. This will help to build a stronger and more united community to face the opportunities and challenges in the coming year!,” she added.

In another holiday-related post, Dr Khor showed a paper ornament in the shape of a Christmas tree hanging on the wall of a lift lobby. On the tree, whose idea had come from the West Rock West Quarry Residents’ Network, people could write down holiday greetings, and the MP added hers as well. —/TISG

