Monday, July 21, 2025
Singapore News
Indonesian police dismantle baby trafficking ring and rescue 5 infants headed to Singapore

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

INDONESIA: Indonesian police have broken up a cross-border baby trafficking ring operating out of West Java, rescuing six infants, five of whom were reportedly set to be put on sale in Singapore.

The operation, led by local authorities in Bandung, uncovered disturbing details of a syndicate that has allegedly sold at least 24 babies since 2023. Of those, police believe 15 were trafficked to Singapore.

The rescued infants, some only two months old, are now under medical care at a Bandung hospital. Authorities say the babies were being prepared for adoption abroad, with each being sold for amounts ranging from tens of millions of Indonesian rupiah, equivalent to hundreds or even thousands of Singapore dollars.

Speaking to CNA, West Java police confirmed that the ring profited off both abducted children and babies voluntarily given up by their birth parents.

Investigators found that the price for babies surrendered by their parents typically ranged between 11 million and 16 million rupiah, roughly S$866 to over S$1,200. In contrast, abducted infants were sold at significantly higher prices through underground networks posing as adoption facilitators.

The primary suspect, now in custody, reportedly confessed to orchestrating the planned transfer of the six rescued babies. Police are now working with regional and international agencies to track down other members of the syndicate and identify those involved on the receiving end of the transactions.

Investigations are ongoing, with more arrests expected in the coming weeks.

