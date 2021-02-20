International Asia India's Covid-19 tally soars past 10.95 million with 12,881 cases in 24...

India's Covid-19 tally soars past 10.95 million with 12,881 cases in 24 hours

Hindustan Times

International Asia COVID 19
India — India recorded 12,881 new cases of the coronavirus disease in 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update on Thursday. With this, the nationwide tally of the infection reached 10,950,201.

The number of active cases went down by 793 and currently stand at 1,37,342.

The country also recorded 101 fresh fatalities due to the disease in the said period, which pushed the death toll up to 1,56,014, according to health ministry.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr P K Mishra on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review in detail the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country and steps to accelerate the pace of inoculation.

During the meeting, plans to involve private sector healthcare facilities in the vaccination drive for its expansion were also discussed, the health ministry said in a statement.

So far, over 90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers, according to government data.

The national recovery rate has reached 97.33 per cent, the health ministry had said on Wednesday.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

