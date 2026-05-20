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A black Tesla parked in a designated disabled parking lot without a disabled driver parking label (Photo: Facebook.com/COMPLAINT SINGAPORE)
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Inconsiderate driver blocks disabled parking spot at Whampoa Road, netizens say it is very common

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: An inconsiderate driver parked his vehicle in a designated disabled parking lot at Whampoa Road Makan Place, and this caught the attention of another driver, who then posted the incident on social media.

According to a Facebook post, the netizen shared that the driver parked without a valid disabled driver parking label, and claimed: “He deprived actual disabled drivers who really need the lot to park.” As seen in the photos posted, the vehicle was a black Tesla. 

With this complaint, many netizens also shared their thoughts and opinions on what to do. A few of the netizens agreed to report the incident to the authorities by sharing the photo and reporting the vehicle via the OneService app. 

Another netizen declared that the driver may have money to buy such an expensive car but has low EQ. 

More netizens claimed that this incident is typical and happens all the time.

A netizen commented: “It’s the same everywhere.”

“He deserves a $500 fine as he behaves as a privileged person over a handicapped one,” one comment concluded. 

Other related news 

In similar news related to vehicle complaints, there was a report where a frustrated parent was heading to drop off her daughter at school when she encountered a bus blocking a pedestrian crossing at Bukit Batok junction. 

The driver obstructed the traffic light and prevented pedestrians from crossing safely. 

“Bus Captains are acting like road generals nowadays,” a netizen commented on the incident. 

Read more about the news story here.

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