SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman pursuing a fashion diploma recently turned to social media for advice, asking netizens whether she should continue down the path of fashion or opt for a more practical degree that could lead to a stable job.

In a heartfelt post on r/askSingapore, she opened up about her deep love for fashion but also expressed her growing anxiety over her future career prospects. She admitted that, while she enjoys the creative process, she’s unsure if her passion is strong enough to sustain a long-term career in the industry.

“I don’t know if I’m passionate enough to be satisfied with the work that I might be doing in the future…I’m scared that if I just continue going down the path of fashion I’m not passionate enough to keep doing it,” she expressed.

Another significant factor weighing heavily on her mind is the desire to support her aging parents. “I see my parents getting older and more tired as the days go by. I wanna be able to provide for them at least a bit and make them proud later on. But I feel like being in Fashion is going to make it hard for me to find a job that pays well in the future,” she wrote.

“Not knowing what the future holds is scaring me. Please tell me this is normal or I keep getting really stressed and overthinking every single thing.”

“In Singapore, you do what pays the bills.”

Netizens were quick to offer their opinions, with many advising her to prioritize earning a degree that could lead to a more secure and stable career. While they acknowledged that passion has its place, they emphasized that it alone might not be enough to guarantee success.

One netizen offered a blunt perspective, stating, “Look I’m going to be brutally honest. This is the real world, and these stressors are very real. Unfortunately, your thoughts are smack on the money for people who choose to study (and monetise) their passion.

“You have to make a smart decision now as to whether you want to continue down this path or pivot to a conventional professional skill set.”

Another shared a similar sentiment, “I have bad news for you. In Singapore, you do what pays the bills. Most often, it’s not what you love. You can do what you love when you’re fortunate enough to retire.”

A third netizen provided a critical viewpoint on the fashion industry’s viability in Singapore, saying, “To be honest, earning money doing fashion just doesn’t cut it out in Singapore. Singapore’s market is too small for fashion.

“And unless you are rich enough to open blogshop and have enough money to burn to win against many of the established blogshops in sg, you are unlikely to earn well in the fashion industry.”

Despite these cautionary voices, some netizens offered encouragement. They urged the woman to continue her studies in fashion, arguing that if she remains passionate and dedicated, she might overcome the challenges and make a name for herself in the industry.

Additionally, they suggested considering opportunities abroad, noting that her chances of success might be greater in other countries where the fashion industry is more robust and offers more opportunities.

One netizen shared his experience, writing, “I took up animation and ended up having to leave SG for a more comfy future (it’s both a bit worse and better in SG now), you’ll probably want to keep that in mind – to use your passion and ability to it’s full potential, you might need to leave. They also tend to pay much better overseas.”

Another said, “Think you should try to gain experience overseas where fashion is a thing. Don’t restrict yourself in Singapore. I hope your sewing skills are good too. After watching seasons of those designer shows, I realize to do fashion, you really need to know how to sew and make your own clothes to be successful.”

Read related: SG employee asks, “Can you truly be passionate in your job?”

Featured image by Depositphotos