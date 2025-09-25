‘In SG, it’s just getting tougher and tougher’: Father with financial anxiety forced to juggle two full-time jobs for S$10k monthly

SINGAPORE: Is the fear of financial insecurity pushing some Singaporeans to take on multiple full-time jobs, even at the risk of burning out?

Recently, a father of two shared online that he has been juggling two full-time jobs for several years, driven by fear and financial anxiety.

He said his daytime job pays roughly S$6,000 per month, while his nighttime job brings in about S$4,000.

“This fear comes from experience. I was retrenched once before, but because I had a second job, I managed to land a new role without a break in income, though it took thousands of applications and a lot of hard work,” he wrote.

“I have former colleagues, some of them sole breadwinners, who were laid off at the same time and are still jobless. Seeing their struggle really affected me. I felt devastated even with a backup job; I can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

Beyond fear, the father admitted that part of why he continues to endure such a gruelling schedule is that he loves the freedom it brings.

“I can buy what the kids need (within reason, of course) or grab a meal without stressing over the cost. I’m not super rich; my goal is simply to be out of poverty, provide a stable platform for my kids’ future, and not be a burden to them when I’m old,” he said.

“I won’t say money is everything but in the world we are living in, particularly in Singapore, it’s just getting tougher and tougher. I think the way I view it is that, when I leave this earth, at least there’s something to pass on? I honestly got no head start or whatsoever. Just had to grind. I am worried about the future generation. Look at the HDB prices, it’s getting way out of hand.”

Still, he acknowledged that working two full-time jobs isn’t sustainable forever. The toll on his health and well-being weighs heavily on his mind. Burnout is a real possibility, and he knows he may eventually need to give up his second job. The problem, however, is letting go. “I’ve gotten so used to the dual income that the thought of quitting one feels incredibly difficult,” he said.

Seeking some wisdom from his fellow locals, he asked: “How do you cope with the underlying insecurity of relying on a single income? Has anyone else struggled to let go of a second job even when it might be the healthier choice?”

“Two jobs? Remember, health is important.”

Worried about his health and sanity, one Singaporean Redditor responded: “Dude, you are setting yourself up for a nervous breakdown if you rely on money to give you security, because we can never know exactly what will happen in the future.”

“Also, do you really want to use money to express your love to your wife and kids? You will build a deeper relationship with them by spending time with them and paying attention.”

Another suggested, “I guess if you can find one job that pays S$10k then that frees up your time for your family? Because while you can still hold down 2 jobs now, it may not be sustainable as you age.”

A third shared, “I used to chase multiple full-time jobs—there is a proper term for it: overemployment. At one point, I was juggling 3.5 jobs for over 2 months. I gave my best in each of those jobs and provided value as a full-time employee would do above and beyond. However, it was intense and strenuous, both on my body and mentally. In the end, while the money was good, I felt the cost of that did not justify sacrificing my time and health.”

A fourth added, “Two jobs? Remember, health is important. In the end, you will be working for nothing if your health is getting bad, and you have to ask yourself how much is enough, as everyone’s lifestyle is different.”

In other news, a Singaporean felt deflated upon discovering that his overseas experience offered him no advantage in the local job market.

Sharing his story on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum on Wednesday (Sep 17), he said he had recently returned after working abroad for several years and had hoped that the experience would “boost his career” to some extent.

However, to his dismay, he found out after attending several interviews that local employers did not view this positively. Some, he wrote, even used it against him.

Read more: Local says overseas experience counts for nothing, jobs given to foreigners