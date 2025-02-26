Entertainment

In light of the Park Bom scandal, CL shares a 2NE1 group video

February 26, 2025

KOREA: According to Allkpop, CL has expressed support for Park Bom by sharing a video featuring all four 2NE1 members, despite the ongoing controversies surrounding Bom.

On Feb 25, CL posted an Instagram Story showing herself, Minzy, Dara, and Park Bom seated together on a plane, smiling and waving at the camera. The post drew significant attention, as previous tour-related content from CL and Dara had notably excluded Park Bom.

Photo: Wikipedia/2NE1

Several controversies

Park Bom has faced several controversies during 2NE1’s Asia tour, including criticism over a “self-created dating rumour” and underwhelming stage performances. Some fans have even issued statements demanding her removal from group activities.

Actor Lee Min Ho, whom Park Bom frequently referred to as her “husband” on social media, was the subject of the relationship rumours. However, Lee Min Ho’s agency denied any personal connection, causing confusion and backlash. Despite this, Bom continued referencing him on her alternate accounts, fuelling speculation.

Contradicted herself

The situation escalated on Feb 19 when Bom posted, “Hello everyone, I have been working hard, and everything I wrote was true. 2NE1 is doing well; thank you for your support.” However, the next day, she contradicted herself, writing, “I am actually alone. Lee Min Ho asked me to post that, but I am single. Have a nice day.” She later deleted the post.

Given these ongoing issues, CL’s decision to share a video including Bom seems like a deliberate move to reaffirm their unity. Fans now speculate whether Bom will address the controversies or improve her performances at 2NE1’s encore concerts on Apr 12 and 13 in Seoul.

Despite the challenges, 2NE1’s reunion tour continues to be a major success across Asia, marking a strong comeback for the legendary K-pop group.

Park Bom, born on Mar 24, 1984, is a South Korean singer best known as a member of the girl group 2NE1. She began her musical career in 2006 and debuted with 2NE1 in 2009.

