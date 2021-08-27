In latest ‘Yumi’s Cells’ teaser, Kim Go Eun wonders if Ahn Bo Hyun doesn’t want her to go home for the night

- Advertisement -

Seoul — A cute sneak peek of the upcoming drama Yumi’s Cells has been revealed by tvN.

Yumi’s Cells is based on the hit webtoon of the same name, and it revolves around an ordinary office worker named Yumi from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling and action.

The role of Yumi is played by Kim Go Eun, and she is an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings. The role of Goo Woong is played by Ahn Bo Hyun and his character is a warm-hearted but straightforwardly honest game developer.

Yumi and Goo Woong sit awkwardly on his sofa in the newly released teaser. Yumi’s brain cells exclaim, “It’s already nighttime?” Goo Woong nervously asks, “Since it’s still early evening, would you like to have a cup of coffee before you go?”

Looking at the clock, Yumi’s brain cells wonder, “Is 11 p.m. early evening, though?” However, she says out loud, “Oh, it’s still early evening. Should we [have some coffee], then?”

Rushing to the kitchen, Goo Woong debates between two cups he could use to serve Yumi her coffee, as reported by Soompi.

He estimates that the smaller cup would only take five minutes to consume, but the large mug would take an hour—leading him to choose the large mug. Watching him make his decision from afar, Yumi blushes as her brain cells wonder, “Doesn’t this mean that he doesn’t want me to go home?”

When Goo Woong’s hand brushes hers, Yumi’s brain cells exclaim, “Our hands are touching! Our hands are touching!” and the two leads slowly look up at one another in a moment full of romantic tension.

The clip then cuts to the viewpoint of Yumi’s animated brain cells, who excitedly watch the scene play out as if they’re in a movie theatre. One cell declares, “I’m so nervous that I can’t watch!” while another races in with a bucket of popcorn, yelling, “What’s going on? Has it already started?” When the popcorn-wielding cell accidentally pulls the plug on the screen, the other cells complain, “But this is our first romance in years!”

“Yumi’s Cells” premieres on Sept 17 at 10:50 p.m. KST. /TISG

