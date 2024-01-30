SINGAPORE: A disgruntled customer took to social media to reveal that a certain food establishment put up a CNY surcharge notice a few days before the celebration.

“I am not willing to pay 10% extra to eat here,” Ms Angela Lau wrote on Facebook Group ‘Complaint Singapore’ on Monday (Jan 29). Ms Lau said that even though the food there was good, their service was subpar, and she would much rather cook at home for CNY than dine there.

She also shared, “During CNY I will give my PRC neighbour’s son, two helper, cleaners at my block and workplace angpows.” Ms Lau also attached a photo of her meal and the notice.

‘This is how economics work’

In the comments section, the majority of Singaporeans sided with the food establishment, stating that a surcharge is usually warranted around this time of the year.

One Singaporean commented: “This is how economics work, when there is expected surge in demand due to shortages, there is bound to be increase of prices to normalize demand. your smug response is nothing but a part of the statistic.”

Another Singaporean also chimed in and said that she was super thankful to F&B shops and establishments that are open during the CNY, adding:

“It’s not because I can’t cook, but I just want to chill and relax over the PH. This kind of money to pay for mental health and harmonious family is so worth it. Having said that I’ll also give angpow to my restaurant waiters and waitresses.

One user also asked Ms Lau if it was her first time in Singapore since every year some hawkers apply the festive surcharge “coz they need to work on CNY plus ingredient cost are expensive during the festive period and not that they want to… 🤦

Over the years, it has become a tradition for Singaporean families to gather and hang out during the Chinese New Year.

While some preferred to do this outside by eating out and enjoying scrumptious food at their favourite restaurants, others preferred to stay in their homes and cook their own meals.

So, to help ease the expenses of Singaporeans during the celebration, the FairPrice Group (FPG) has frozen the cost of some popular seafood items and offered a discount on selected vegetables.

