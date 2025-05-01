‘I’m no Lee Kuan Yew’: Lawrence Wong on why he needs a strong team in Parliament

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: In an open and wide-ranging discussion on the Yah Lah BUT podcast aired on April 29, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about the challenges of leadership, the importance of public trust, and what’s in store for Singapore.

Appearing in-studio, PM Wong reflected on how he differs from his predecessors, emphasising that governance has never been a solo act. “Even Mr. Lee Kuan Yew didn’t do his work alone,” he said. “And I’m certainly not Lee Kuan Yew.”

Facing up to the possible loss of three to four key Cabinet members in the forthcoming election, Wong expressed concern about the effect this could have on his leadership and the city-state’s stability. “I may very well lose experienced ministers as well as promising new candidates who could be future leaders. That would weaken the team I’m trying to build,” he said.

Wong likewise spoke about the role of the opposition in Parliament, stressing that opposition groups should not merely exist to oppose for the sake of opposing, or challenge for the sake of destroying the status quo. “The aim must be to serve our people and take Singapore forward,” he noted.

In a fervent plea to voters, he cautioned against seeing opposition votes as insignificant. “A vote for the opposition is not a free vote for more alternative voices in Parliament,” Wong declared. “It’s a vote to weaken the PAP team — the team that is truly working for you.”

Steering the country through a period of global uncertainty, Wong urged Singaporeans to think deeply about their choices. “It will weaken me and my team at a time when I’ve just taken over,” he said. “I’m trying to build up a team to serve you better — at a time when our country is facing real and serious challenges,” he added.

Praise for PM Wong, but call for greater opposition and accountability

Followers of the podcast expressed their support for PM Wong but, at the same time, articulated their apprehensions about the PAP.

“I like you, PM Wong—you come across as a genuinely nice person,” wrote one commenter. “But we really need more opposition to counter the PAP’s policies, which are increasingly bordering on exploitation and stripping away dignity.”

Even if PM Wong is well-respected by many and seen as a capable manager, there is a growing consensus among voters that a hard-hitting opposition party must exist to guarantee a potent political equilibrium.

This mixed feeling—personal admiration for the Prime Minister and discontentment with specific practices of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP)— is shared by those who complain of partisanship and call for a level playing field.

A netizen spoke out against what he viewed as intimidating manoeuvres both inside and outside Parliament. “Why put the PAP logo on publicly funded improvement projects?” the commenter asked. “That’s not leadership by example. If we teach our kids not to bully, our leaders should uphold the same standards.”

Fears about transparency have also emerged. Many Singaporeans continue to be critical of the manner in which the government tackled the NTUC-Income-Allianz deal, which they think was incompetently handled until it became a political problem and was blocked. “It’s hard to take claims of transparency seriously when key issues are only dealt with once there’s electoral pressure,” said one commenter.

Despite these concerns, many are optimistic. “I love Lawrence Wong,” one netizen said, “and I believe he, along with certain senior ministers—excluding the more elitist voices—can guide Singapore through an increasingly complex global landscape. But the system needs a revamp, and more opposition in Parliament is essential.”

One clear message surfaced — Singaporeans are on the lookout for leadership that isn’t just knowledgeable and experienced, but also truthful, all-encompassing, and impartial. They demand an environment that reflects the political maturity of its people — an environment where individual leaders are respected but structural flaws in government not tolerated, an environment where a more robust opposition is viewed not as a menace, but as an essential element of democracy.