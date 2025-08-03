‘I’m done with S’pore! I wanna move to M’sia…’ — S’porean man earning S$100K/year feels ‘jaded with life in SG; KL feels sweet place to be’

SINGAPORE: When a Singaporean earning a cool S$100,000 a year starts eyeing Kuala Lumpur as his personal Eden, the internet listens but starts to debate.

In a viral post on the r/Malaysia subreddit, a 35-year-old Singaporean man, husband and father of three, poured his heart out because he’s completely burnt out, and now he hears KL is calling…

“Of late, I have been feeling very jaded with life in SG and have been fantasizing of leaving,” he wrote. “KL feels like a sweet place to be, with opportunities likely far greater than anywhere else in Malaysia.”

He added that while his job in Singapore’s education sector is stable, and he’s close to his extended family, he’s dreaming of a reboot across the Causeway. Notably, he’s unsure where or how to begin the transition, and was hoping Malaysian Redditors could shed some light.

Grass is greener on the other side, or just different?

The replies ranged from “please think twice” to “you’re not alone.” But one theme stood out like a neon sign on Jalan Bukit Bintang: it’s complicated.

“Mate, I’m sorry to burst your bubble,” one Malaysian bluntly said, reminding the Singaporean that “There’s a reason plenty of Malaysians are seeking opportunities in Singapore.”

Another Redditor, who worked in both Malaysian and Australian schools, urged the man not to oversimplify the move. “Don’t narrow it down to country. Narrow it down to the specific school… and what their values are.”

A few Singaporeans chimed in as well, some sympathising. One candidly admitted: “If you struggle with S$100K and three kids in Singapore, you’re gonna cry if you go to Malaysia and try to live on RM100K.”

“You need about RM180K/year in KL…”

At current exchange rates, S$100K is roughly RM330K — a salary only a small percentage of Malaysians earn. While KL might offer a lower cost of living on some fronts, Redditors were quick to point out hidden pitfalls:

Housing: A good 3-bedroom condo would cost close to RM2,000/month

A good 3-bedroom condo would cost close to RM2,000/month Transportation: You’ll need a car, as public transport is not quite like that in Singapore

You’ll need a car, as public transport is not quite like that in Singapore Schooling: International schools are the go-to for expats, but come with a hefty price tag

International schools are the go-to for expats, but come with a hefty price tag F&B & Groceries: Hawker food and local stuff may be cheaper, but fast food and other items, not necessarily.

One Malaysian explained: “To maintain the same lifestyle as S$100K in SG, you need about RM180K/year [in KL]. [That’s] around RM16K/month.” Not easy unless you’re in a niche or leadership role.

“Sounds like you just need a vacation…”

Many suggested a softer landing, like taking a sabbatical or long break before calling the movers.

“Sounds like you just need a vacation,” one advised. “Rent a long-term Airbnb, take the kids on a road trip, breathe. Then decide,” another added.

A few even floated hybrid options: “Keep earning SGD with a remote job while living in JB or KL. That’s the best of both worlds.”

Maybe look to Europe?

A major concern for the Singaporean was the pressure cooker of Singapore’s education system.

One commenter agreed with him: “I increasingly feel bad for the kids. I can live with a lower income if it means a more holistic learning environment for them.”

But others warned Malaysia might not be the promised land for this. “If you want growth mindset education, maybe look to Europe,” said one.

“Most people on this subreddit want to leave Malaysia…”

Not all Malaysians were keen to sell their country. One local Redditor pointed out, “Most people on this subreddit want to leave Malaysia,” to hint to the Singaporean that he’s basically going against traffic.

Another added a reality check: “KL is just Singapore 2.0 — with worse walkability,” additionally warning him that the traffic jams could make him rethink his life.

And then there were those who saw the appeal in collectively saying that though Malaysia isn’t perfect, if he and his wife can earn five digits each and keep expectations grounded, they’ll be okay. Life here can be calm, exciting, and less intense — if they find the right setup.

“You’re thinking too much…”

In perhaps the most Singaporean reply of all, one commenter captured the tension with a touché:

“You got too much money, that’s making you think too much. Give me some, and you’ll know how important your job is,” he wrote.

Verdict: Lion City or KL City?

So, should this jaded Singaporean ditch the Lion City for KL’s nasi lemak or roti canai mornings at a slower pace?

Reddit’s collective answer: not unless he has a concrete job lined up, realistic expectations, and a serious heart-to-heart with his family.

Because sometimes, the grass isn’t greener. It’s just a different turf — and it might require a 7-year car loan and international school fees.

But if you’re really tired of SG’s rat race, a short escape across the border never hurt. Just remember: don’t pump RON95!

