Illegal immigrants from India allegedly paid $150,000 individually to migrate to the US 

January 3, 2024
Apparently, the topic of illegal immigrants from the Mexican border is now combined with migrants from Asia. Apparently, there are claims of human trafficking happening to Indian nationals travelling from India to the US with a stopover in Europe. However, reports suggest that they paid a hefty amount only for them to be illegal immigrants in the United States. 

According to the Indian Express, before Legend Airlines faced grounding in France over human trafficking allegations on December 22, Gujarat Police initiated investigations into visa consultants in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad suspected of involvement in an illegal immigration network. December saw police raids on 17 such firms linked to fake documents used in illegal routes to the US. 

Following that, the probe stemmed from the tragic deaths of a family from Dingucha village, has exposed agents allegedly providing fake documentation for illegal immigration, implicating 11 victims. Firm actions were taken against accused agencies involved in forgery, with eight arrests made so far. 

The CID’s dedicated team raided 17 consultancies in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar, causing disruptions in some consultancy operations. 

X users react to the human trafficking allegations for illegal migrants from India 

Some users disagree that this is human trafficking. They state that this is “human smuggling” as the people on the flight are aware of the situation and willingly worked with these agencies to enter the United States. The user adds that these people are not exploited without their knowledge. 

Furthermore, according to research, the third largest group of people coming to the United States illegally are those from India. Furthermore, they are behind countries like Mexico and El-Salvador. For the most part, Americans are complaining about the illegals from their southern border. 

In addition to this, others are puzzled at some of those who decided to leave India with paying a large amount of money to a country where they would be having blue collar jobs. Some users speculate that these illegal migrants paid up to $150,000 to migrate. 

X users defending White South Africans as Julius Malema rises in popularity 

