illegal-immigrants-from-india-allegedly-paid-$150,000-individually-to-migrate-to-the-us 

Apparently, the topic of illegal immigrants from the Mexican border is now combined with migrants from Asia. Apparently, there are claims of human trafficking happening to Indian nationals travelling from India to the US with a stopover in Europe. However, reports suggest that they paid a hefty amount only for them to be illegal immigrants in the United States.

According to the Indian Express, before Legend Airlines faced grounding in France over human trafficking allegations on December 22, Gujarat Police initiated investigations into visa consultants in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad suspected of involvement in an illegal immigration network. December saw police raids on 17 such firms linked to fake documents used in illegal routes to the US.

Following that, the probe stemmed from the tragic deaths of a family from Dingucha village, has exposed agents allegedly providing fake documentation for illegal immigration, implicating 11 victims. Firm actions were taken against accused agencies involved in forgery, with eight arrests made so far.

The CID’s dedicated team raided 17 consultancies in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar, causing disruptions in some consultancy operations.

X users react to the human trafficking allegations for illegal migrants from India

Not human trafficking Mam, it is human smuggling. If the human is well aware of the intentions and the wilfully working with agencies to illegally move to another country it will be human smuggling. In human trafficking the person is lured by fraudulent means and coerced into… — sunitha krishnan (@sunita_krishnan) December 30, 2023

Some users disagree that this is human trafficking. They state that this is “human smuggling” as the people on the flight are aware of the situation and willingly worked with these agencies to enter the United States. The user adds that these people are not exploited without their knowledge.

What is our government doing? Launch of e-migrate system in 2015. ‘Surakshit Jaaye Prasikshit Jaaye’ campaign. MEA halds regular outreach events with state governments. to curb illegal travel agents. Migration & Mobility partnership agreements (MMPAs) and Labour Mobility… — Civil Learning (@CivilLearning1) January 1, 2024

Furthermore, according to research, the third largest group of people coming to the United States illegally are those from India. Furthermore, they are behind countries like Mexico and El-Salvador. For the most part, Americans are complaining about the illegals from their southern border.

I saw another article that said some people on the Nicaragua flight paid 1.2 crore to the agent. I have no idea what’s wrong with these people, If they can get their hands on that kind of money, why on earth are they trying to be an illegal immigrant and drive Uber — Amarnath Shenoy (@Amarnath_Shenoy) December 30, 2023

In addition to this, others are puzzled at some of those who decided to leave India with paying a large amount of money to a country where they would be having blue collar jobs. Some users speculate that these illegal migrants paid up to $150,000 to migrate.

