ilhan-omar-criticized-again-by-conservatives-for-wanting-separate-crime-departments-by-race 

Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is once again under scrutiny, with critics on social media questioning her stance and loyalty to the nation. Known for her controversial statements, Omar has sparked heated debates among X users, who accuse her of holding conflicting views. Recently, she states that Black women and children need a separate service to solve the crimes inflicted on them.

Teen Vogue states, representatives Ilhan Omar (D – MN.) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D – NJ.) introduced the Brittany Clardy Act, aiming to establish an Office for Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls within the Department of Justice.

Named after Brittany Clardy, a victim of murder in 2013, the bill seeks to address concerns raised by her family regarding law enforcement’s response to her disappearance. Advocates cite statistics showing higher rates of violence against Black women and girls, emphasizing the need for dedicated resources and attention to this issue.

Minnesota, where Clardy’s tragedy occurred, recently pioneered similar efforts, signaling a growing recognition of the crisis nationwide.

Conservatives criticizing Ilhan Omar for wanting to have separate crime offices for Black women and children

Who wants to tell Ilhan Omar it’s illegal to setup an office that only allows black women to be serviced? — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 6, 2024

In addition to this, conservatives state that it is highly illegal for a public service to cater to a specific racial group of people. Furthermore, some are blaming the Black community in itself for the crimes against Black women and children. However, this is not entirely true as some liberals claim that Black people are still openly discriminated against in America.

By the same 93% — Emmet Fitzhume (@tb96772) March 6, 2024

Following that, X users state that if this happens, there needs to be a department that focuses on White women and children as well. Conservatives state that all women and children should receive equal treatment. They too should not have any differences between them when it comes to authorities helping them.

