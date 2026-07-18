‘If you want to eat durians, don’t wait for the price to drop; durians don’t wait for you’: Singapore sellers say prices are rising again

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s brief run of bargain-priced durians is now fading. Just weeks after a bumper harvest sent prices tumbling, sellers say supplies have started to tighten, and prices are climbing again.

The steep discounts and free durian giveaways that delighted fans appear to be over, with sellers warning that waiting for even lower prices may backfire.

As Johor’s durian season winds down, fewer fruits are reaching Singapore, 8days reported (July 14).

A bumper harvest created a short-lived bargain

The unusually low prices were driven by a bumper harvest in both Johor and Pahang.

Several days of hot weather caused large numbers of durians to ripen almost simultaneously. This flooded the market with fresh fruit, leaving sellers racing to clear stock before it spoiled. Durians stay fresh for only about two days after harvest, so retailers had little choice but to slash prices.

Some stalls sold Mao Shan Wang (Musang King) for as little as S$6 per kilogram, while others even offered free durians during the peak of the glut.

Prices are moving back up, and fast!

The surge in supply didn’t last long. According to sellers, Johor’s harvest has already eased, leaving Pahang as the main source of supply. Fruits are still available, but not in the overwhelming numbers seen just weeks ago.

At Durian 36, Mao Shan Wang has risen from around S$18-S$19 per kilogram during the bumper harvest to S$22 per kilogram. Meanwhile, 99 Old Trees Durian said its premium Mao Shan Wang and Black Gold have increased from around S$20-S$21 per kilogram to S$23-S$24 per kilogram.

Fruit seller Ah Seng Durian also signalled on Instagram earlier this month that supplies were shrinking while customer demand stayed healthy, although the company declined to comment further on the market situation.

Durians spoil too quickly for sellers to stockpile

To shoppers, it may seem strange that news of an oversupply vanished within days.

Sellers say that’s simply how the durian trade works. A large wave of fruit can reach the market together, but once it passes, harvest volumes return to normal. Since the fruit spoils so quickly, retailers can’t store extra stock and sell it later.

By the time many people hear about cheap durians and head out to buy them, the best bargains have already disappeared.

Bigger fruit harvests may return, but taste quality may be questionable

One seller believes bumper harvests could become more common over the next few years.

Many Malaysian farmers expanded their orchards after China opened its market to fresh Malaysian durians in 2019. Trees planted around 2020 are now beginning to bear fruit, and Malaysia’s overall supply is expected to keep rising gradually.

Still, more fruit doesn’t always mean better fruit. Newer plantations are harvesting from younger trees, and sellers say these can produce durians that look appealing but haven’t yet developed the rich, creamy flavour many buyers expect.

Mature trees usually produce better-quality fruit after several more years.

Don’t expect prices to fall much further anytime soon

Based on what sellers are seeing, they believe prices could rise further as Johor’s season continues to taper off.

Their message to durian lovers is that if you’ve been waiting for another big price drop, you may have already missed the sweetest moment.

The durian season has always been a race against nature. Good harvests arrive in waves, and they disappear just as fast. Buying at the perfect price isn’t always possible, but enjoying fresh fruit while it’s still plentiful usually beats waiting for a bargain that never returns.

Read related: 1000kg free durians given away daily until August; long queues of up to 2 hours at Tampines fruit stall