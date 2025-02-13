SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video, a man from Scotland looked like he couldn’t get enough of kopi, kaya toast, and eggs. In turn, users on the platform, can’t seem to get enough of him.

The man, whose account is called @scott_in_sg, regularly reviews traditional breakfast sets. He’s a generous customer by all means, quick to lavishly compliment food and beverages that please his palate.

However, @scott_in_sg appears to have hit the jackpot at Heap Seng Leong at North Bridge Road, which many followers have suggested in the past that he tries.

“Finally visited Heap Seng Leong and tried the Butter Kopi as well as my usual Kopi C Kosong Gao Be g and Kaya toast egg set. At this point, this is by far the best Kopitiam I’ve ever had breakfast- It’s on another level good!” he wrote in the caption of the video he posted on Feb 1.

He introduces his video with a slight diss at espresso, saying he doesn’t drink it because “kopi is king.”

Panning to the way his breakfast is being made, he notes with delight that “this is some proper OG, this is the real deal.”

When the meal, which truly looks huge, he begins raving about the thick toast slices and the big slab of butter.

“You know I love my butter,” he crows.

And while he was surprised to see that the kaya served at the coffee shop was orange, he was blown away by its taste, calling it “absolutely beautiful” and praising the “thick” bread, butter, and kaya as “out of this world,” adding that he could eat it all day long.

He also tried kopi with butter, which had also been recommended to him, and which he greatly enjoyed. He praised the coffee on its own as delicious, but the addition of the butter made him “tingle,” he said, “I love it.”

His highest commendation was reserved for the “massive” serving of eggs, however.

When he dipped his kaya toast and took a mouthful, he exclaimed, “If there’s a heaven, this has got to be it. That is the most tasty… I need to dip that in again. That is just too good.”

On the side, the TikToker also had a glass of iced kopi C kosong gao beng, which was also pronounced as “beautiful,” because it was “earthy” and “robust” and “strong,” although he admitted that so much caffeine was likely to give him the shakes later on.

He ended his video by saying “Heap Seng Leong is a 20 out of 10!” /TISG

