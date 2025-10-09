‘If money wasn’t an issue, Singapore is actually an ideal place to retire’: Man praises Singapore’s convenience

SINGAPORE: With the cost of living constantly climbing, financial experts often estimate that one would need around a million dollars to retire comfortably in Singapore. For many, that figure sounds daunting, if not impossible.

However, for one man in his 50s, the idea of retiring here still holds plenty of appeal, as long as money isn’t part of the equation.

On Wednesday (Oct 8), he shared in a post on the r/singaporefi forum that after being semi-retired for nearly two years, he has started to notice his body slowing down.

His energy isn’t what it used to be, his movements are “getting slower,” and even standing up can feel like a small achievement some days. He and his wife also foresee that getting around will become more of a challenge as the years go by.

Because of this, the couple has grown to appreciate the everyday conveniences that Singapore offers.

He said, “I realised that if money wasn’t an issue, Singapore is actually an ideal place to retire. My wife and I have begun to be thankful that almost everything that we need, e.g., food, groceries, haircut, GP, dentist, are just a walk away from our HDB block. We don’t even have to go far to see nature (even if it is manicured).”

“We said to each other, if we live in other countries, e.g. Australia, only our neighbour will not be a drive away.”

“Singapore is a damn good place if you are elderly.”

In the comments, many locals agreed with his perspective. One user mentioned that they had also considered retiring overseas but eventually realised that Singapore was still the most practical option.

As someone who doesn’t drive, has chronic health issues, and enjoys local food, they found the country’s convenience hard to give up.

They added, “My home is fully paid for, I can rent out 2 bedrooms to cover most expenses, and I don’t need to worry about visa concerns. I might do 1-2 month stays after I fully retire in places where the food is good and cheap, but other than that, SG is home base. If only we could have perpetual 22deg weather, though, but oh well, no perfect place on earth.”

Another wrote, “Singapore is a damn good place if you are elderly. At least you won’t have to check yourself into a nursing home or be bored to death in some rural town, and you can’t/don’t drive. Food is cheap, and transport is reliable. Shopping centres are everywhere.”

A third shared, “For me, I love the parks and gardens. Really helps keep me healthy and active. Hawkers are a close second!”

Eager to find out more, a fourth user who also plans to retire in Singapore asked the post author how much he and his wife typically spend each month.

In response, the man explained that their expenses average around S$3,000 monthly. “My rental income, dividends, and coupon payments are enough to cover our expenses, but my wife and I still work on a part-time basis, out of interest and for some pocket money,” he said.

“My HDB is fully paid, and I rent out one room. My son from a previous marriage is all grown up and financially independent. I have some investments that pay dividends and coupon payments. At 65, my wife and I will receive payouts from CPF Life. We commute via BMW—bus, MRT, and walking,” he continued.

